Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: As Imran Khan Hits Century, PLM-N and PPP Say Match Was Fixed For PTI

Pakistan Election 2018 results are pouring in and early trends have given Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a substantial lead over Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari. In case of a hung National Assembly, the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto could play kingmaker.Independents are leading on 23 seats according to trends available for 209 seats out of 272 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - is leading on 11 seats. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.