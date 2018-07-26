Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: As Imran Khan Hits Century, PLM-N and PPP Say Match Was Fixed For PTI

Event Highlights
Independents are leading on 23 seats according to trends available for 209 seats out of 272 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - is leading on 11 seats. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.
Sharif alleges that the party's polling agents were thrown out. "This is blatant rigging that is taking place. This is taking Pakistan back 30 years," he says. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected charges and even warned political leaders from making such serious allegations without evidence.
Shehbaz Sharif: I have never seen such a scary political scene in my political career. Till a while ago, not a single result was declared officially on any of the seats in Lahore. We have videos from Dera Ghazi Khan, where women and children are kept in custody. There are reports coming in from Karachi as well.
PML-N chief and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif is currently holding a press conference. He says that the party tolerated a lot for the sake of Pakistan. "We thought the election would be decided as per the free will of the people. The people came out in large numbers also," he says. The party has alleged large scale rigging in the polling process amid charges of army meddling.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has tweeted that it will wait for the full results to come out before commenting on formation of goverment. The party is currently leading in 106 seats and would need outside support to reach the magic mark of 137.
We will wait for complete results before making a comment on formation of government etc. @SMQureshiPTI
Sherry Rehman has alleged that the supporters of PPP in the Sindh province were tortured, while the PML-N has alleged that their agents were thrown out of polling stations. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the allegation that polling agents of PML-N were kicked out. The ECP issued a statement dismissing the party's claims. The Punjab election commissioner has strongly rejected such allegations and has said that political leaders should refrain from issuing such serious allegations without any evidence, reports Dawn.
Fazlur Rehman hails from Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has cultivated an image of being a turncoat over the years.
Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in 107 seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind with 59 seats in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari was leading in 34 seats, a sign indicating that he could be a 'kingmaker' in case of a hung parliament, according to media reports.
RESULTS BEING WITHHELD? | Complaints of widespread rigging have been received from Pakistan elections. According to reports in the Pakistani media, results in at least 30 National Assembly (NA) seats are being deliberately withheld or delayed by Pakistan Election Commission officials. Among the seats where there are reports of delays are the PML (N) stronghold of Lahore and the NA-246 seat of Karachi's Lyari town, where Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting the election.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has already won from NA-243 and is leading from the other four.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hails Imran Khan as the future Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Pakistanio!
Are you ready for Prime Minister Imran Khan?
PTI: 112, PMLN: 52
InshaAllah!
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb raised objections over the counting process and alleged that the party's agents were being forced out from the polling stations in various constituencies. “The counting process is being carried out behind closed doors and changes are being made to Form-45,” Aurangzeb alleged while talking to media persons. ECP has yet to respond to the PML-N's reservations over the process.
Pakistani singer Salman Ahmad shares picture with a "quietly confident" Imran Khan as election results roll in.
A few hours left to Freedom in the control room w/ the Skipper @ImranKhanPTI at head quarters. IK quietly confident.
A look at the incredible journey of legendary cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, who is widely regarded as being an ally of what remains the most powerful institution in Pakistan - the army, and a frontrunner for the position of the prime minister of Pakistan.
Imran Khan at the PTI's headquarters watches the results come in on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Twitter)
The nation voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election that has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre in Quetta.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
