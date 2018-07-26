GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: As Imran Khan Hits Century, PLM-N and PPP Say Match Was Fixed For PTI

News18.com | July 26, 2018, 1:06 AM IST
Event Highlights

Pakistan Election 2018 results are pouring in and early trends have given Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a substantial lead over Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari. In case of a hung National Assembly, the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto could play kingmaker.

Independents are leading on 23 seats according to trends available for 209 seats out of 272 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - is leading on 11 seats. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.
Jul 26, 2018 12:50 am (IST)
Jul 26, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

PML-N calls this the “dirtiest election in the history of Pakistan". A party spokesperson says that this was a selection and not an election. Five different political parties have the same complaint. The caretaker government and election commission have both failed, he says.

Jul 26, 2018 12:41 am (IST)

Shehbaz Sharif: We will build consensus of all political parties that have the same complaint. We cannot leave this matter like this. We are winning in the Punjab Provincial Assembly. But it's not about winning losing. It is about the future of Pakistan. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

Sharif alleges that the party's polling agents were thrown out. "This is blatant rigging that is taking place. This is taking Pakistan back 30 years," he says. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected charges and even warned political leaders from making such serious allegations without evidence. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:36 am (IST)

Shehbaz Sharif: I have never seen such a scary political scene in my political career. Till a while ago, not a single result was declared officially on any of the seats in Lahore. We have videos from Dera Ghazi Khan, where women and children are kept in custody. There are reports coming in from Karachi as well. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

PML-N chief and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif is currently holding a press conference. He says that the party tolerated a lot for the sake of Pakistan. "We thought the election would be decided as per the free will of the people. The people came out in large numbers also," he says. The party has alleged large scale rigging in the polling process amid charges of army meddling. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:31 am (IST)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has tweeted that it will wait for the full results to come out before commenting on formation of goverment. The party is currently leading in 106 seats and would need outside support to reach the magic mark of 137. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:17 am (IST)
Jul 26, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

Sherry Rehman has alleged that the supporters of PPP in the Sindh province were tortured, while the PML-N has alleged that their agents were thrown out of polling stations. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the allegation that polling agents of PML-N were kicked out. The ECP issued a statement dismissing the party's claims. The Punjab election commissioner has strongly rejected such allegations and has said that political leaders should refrain from issuing such serious allegations without any evidence, reports Dawn.

Jul 26, 2018 12:02 am (IST)

READ | Meet Fazlur Rehman, the Flip-flopping Right-wing Cleric Who May Help Imran Khan Become Pakistan PM

Fazlur Rehman hails from Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has cultivated an image of being a turncoat over the years.

Jul 26, 2018 12:02 am (IST)

Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in 107 seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind with 59 seats in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari was leading in 34 seats, a sign indicating that he could be a 'kingmaker' in case of a hung parliament, according to media reports.

Jul 25, 2018 11:58 pm (IST)
Jul 25, 2018 11:54 pm (IST)

PTI leading in 23 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seats, ANP trailing on six while MMA and PML-N struggle with four and three seats respectively.

Jul 25, 2018 11:52 pm (IST)

The Pakistan Election Commission has assured the country that they are looking into the complaints of results being delayed and they will resolve them at the earliest. 

Jul 25, 2018 11:50 pm (IST)

RESULTS BEING WITHHELD? | Complaints of widespread rigging have been received from Pakistan elections. According to reports in the Pakistani media, results in at least 30 National Assembly (NA) seats are being deliberately withheld or delayed by Pakistan Election Commission officials. Among the seats where there are reports of delays are the PML (N) stronghold of Lahore and the NA-246 seat of Karachi's Lyari town, where Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting the election.

Jul 25, 2018 11:47 pm (IST)

READ | PM Front-Runner Imran Khan Contests From Five Seats, Wins 1 and Leads in 4

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has already won from NA-243 and is leading from the other four.

Jul 25, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PTI was leading in 18 of 99 assembly seats while Awami National Party was leading in six constituencies.

Jul 25, 2018 11:39 pm (IST)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hails Imran Khan as the future Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Jul 25, 2018 11:35 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's PTI crosses 100 seats across Pakistan.

Jul 25, 2018 11:33 pm (IST)

PPP's Maula Bux Chandio has also claimed that his party's agents were not allowed inside polling stations in Badin while PSP leader Raza Haroon made the same claim about the treatment meted out to their agents at different polling stations across Karachi.

Jul 25, 2018 11:33 pm (IST)

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb raised objections over the counting process and alleged that the party's agents were being forced out from the polling stations in various constituencies. “The counting process is being carried out behind closed doors and changes are being made to Form-45,” Aurangzeb alleged while talking to media persons. ECP has yet to respond to the PML-N's reservations over the process.

Jul 25, 2018 11:29 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's PTI leads in 70 Punjab seats while Nawaz Sharif's PML-N is leading in 57.

Jul 25, 2018 11:26 pm (IST)
 

Pakistani singer Salman Ahmad shares picture with a "quietly confident" Imran Khan as election results roll in.

Jul 25, 2018 11:20 pm (IST)

Bilawal Bhutto's PPP leads across 45 Sindh Assembly seats.

Jul 25, 2018 11:18 pm (IST)

Samaa TV reports PTI chief Imran Khan is preparing his victory speech.

Jul 25, 2018 11:16 pm (IST)

Leads from 249 seats out of 272 — PTI: 97, PML(N): 62, PPP: 30, Others: 59

Jul 25, 2018 11:15 pm (IST)

PPP candidate from NA-231 (Sajawal) wins. Third candidate from PTI wins from NA-31 Peshawar.

Jul 25, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)
Jul 25, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)

Leads from 249 seats out of 272 — PTI: 97, PML(N): 62, PPP: 30, Others: 59

Jul 25, 2018 11:09 pm (IST)

IN PHOTOS | Imran Khan's Incredible Journey from a Star Cricketer to a Powerful Politician

A look at the incredible journey of legendary cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, who is widely regarded as being an ally of what remains the most powerful institution in Pakistan - the army, and a frontrunner for the position of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: As Imran Khan Hits Century, PLM-N and PPP Say Match Was Fixed For PTI
Imran Khan at the PTI's headquarters watches the results come in on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Twitter)

The nation voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election that has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre in Quetta.


Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
