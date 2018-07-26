GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
64Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
38Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
55Seats
 referesh button
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Big Guns Lose as Imran Khan Inches Towards Victory

News18.com | July 26, 2018, 1:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim in Multan's Shujabad constituency. Asad Murtaza Gilani, former PM’s nephew, won the seat in 2002. Murtaza died during a stampede while on Hajj in 2015, following which Gilani decided to fight from the seat. According to local media, some political observers believed that Gilani would look for sympathy votes in Murtaza's name. However, his attempt seems to have gone in vain with Imran Khan's PTI inching close to form the next government in Pakistan. On the other hand, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed seems to have been rejected by Pakistani voters as none of the candidates associated with extremism in past have leads.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 26, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Army Says Prepared For Challenges Along LoC

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat.

Jul 26, 2018 1:44 pm (IST)

BBC Video Shows Wasim Akram as Imran Khan | As poll results are still trickling in, a BBC journalist Tina Daheley pointed out that a B-roll used by the British Broadcasting Corporation was that of cricketer Wasim Akram, and not Imran Khan, as the anchor speculates if the PTI chief and former cricketer has a chance to become prime minister. 

Jul 26, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)

Certain that #ImranKhan will be the next PM of Pakistan. Allegations of rigging are baseless. There is an attempt to create distrust in the election: Hafeezullah Niazi, Imran's cousin tells CNN-News18.

Jul 26, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

Some Big Names Who Have Lost Their Own Seats

1. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost from NA 246 (Karachi South)

2. Shehbaz Sharif lost from NA 249 (Karachi West)

3. Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost from NA 57 (Rawalpindi)

4. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost from NA 158 (Multan)

Jul 26, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)

'Imran Khan WIll be Next Pakistan Prime Minister': PTI Chief's Cousin | Imran Khan's cousin Hafeez Ullah Niazi tells CNN-News18 that allegations of rigging are baseless and should not be given importance. "There is attempt to create distrust among people regarding fairness of the election," he says. Niazi says that it is almost certain that Khan will be next Pakistan Prime Minister.

Jul 26, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)

RECAP: Conservative Areas See Women Vote for First Time | In a historic first, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab came out of their homes to cast their votes in the general election on Wednesday as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 per cent women’s turnout to validate their result, Dawn reported in today's edition. In Balochistan, too, women came out in large numbers to vote despite terror attacks and repeated threats. Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women from voting is a norm under verbal and written agreements bet­ween candidates and family elders in such areas. However, for the first time in the country’s electoral history, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) annulled the result of Dir Lower (PK-95) by-polls in 2015 after finding that none of the registered women voters had cast votes. The Elections Act requires the ECP to declare an election null and void if women’s turnout in a constituency is less than 10pc of its total polled votes. On Wednesday, candidates and local administration on ECP directives ensured at least 10pc turnout of women voters in the districts notorious for barring women from voting. The measures encouraged women voters not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir Lower but also in a village of Punjab’s Sahiwal district to visit their respective polling stations and cast their vote.

Jul 26, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)

What Does Pakistan Media Say on Latest Election Result Trends | PTV News so far, quoting Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has released the final results of 40 National Assembly constituencies, according to which PTI is in the lead with its candidates winning 28 seats; PML-N has secured 5 seats; PPPP 3, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 1 and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) 1. Two seats have been secured by independent candidates.

Jul 26, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)

Hamza Sharif, Saad Rafique Asked to Recruit Independent Winners in Punjab | Quoting party sources, Dawn reported that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique have been tasked with recruitment of Independent winners to ensure PML-N is able to form government in Punjab. 

Jul 26, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

Latest Trends: PTI Continues to Lead, Independents Spring Up Surprise | PTI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha wins NA-85 Mandi Bahauddin 1 with 99,996 votes, beating PML-N's Mushahid Raza who got 80,387 votes. PTI’s Junaid Akbar wins NA-8 Malakand by securing 81,310 votes. He has defeated PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who came in second with 43,724 votes. PTI's Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 Swat-2 with 68,162 votes, defeating PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif who secured 22,756 votes to be ranked second. PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes.

Jul 26, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's Former Wife Jemima Goldsmith Congratulates Him | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith congratulated him for becoming 'Pakistan’s next PM'. "22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI," she tweeted.

Jul 26, 2018 12:42 pm (IST)

European Union Election Observation Mission Report Awaited on 'Rigged' Pakistan Elections | The European Union Election Observation Mission had 120 monitors at polling stations in major centres across Pakistan, with the exception of Balochistan. They are due to give a press conference. If the EU mission says the vote was rigged, as six major parties claim, protests could be hard to contain. Some are pointing to the months-long street protest held by Imran Khan’s months-long “dharna” after the 2013 election, on the basis of much flimsier allegations of ballot-fixing (crucially, not shared by other parties). Yet that protest was granted space by Pakistan’s army, which tacitly approved. A similar PMLN-led protest could face the same pressure tactics as its largest campaign rally on the streets of Lahore, when hundreds of party workers were arbitrarily arrested.

Jul 26, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Imran Khan Wins 2 Seats, Leading in 2 Others | Imran Khan is leading with 33,509 votes in NA-243 in Karachi, and has a massive lead over Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P's) Syed Ali Raza Abidi who has got 9,742 votes so far. Karachi is MQM's bastion.

Jul 26, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

Latest Trends | PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes. PTI’s Zartaj Gul wins NA-191 DG Khan 3 with 79,817 votes. PML-N’s Awais Leghari runner-up with 54,548 votes.

Jul 26, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's Neck and Neck Battle With MMA in Bannu | According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, things are going 'neck and neck' in Bannu as PTI chief Imran Khan leads with 24,317 votes and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal's (MMA's) Akram Khan Durrani follows with 22,514.

Jul 26, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)

All Eyes on Imran Khan's Party Meeting at 2 pm | Pakistan election results are likely to be out by evening, a full 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening. Pakistan newspaper The Express Tribune said in its edition this morning that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a party meeting at 2 pm today to mull government formation.

Jul 26, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

Is it Hung Assembly for Pakistan? | According to analysts, prospective allies of PTI chief Imran Khan must now look into as chances of a hung assembly seems bright. Most projections held that the PTI would go on to win between 107 and 120 seats out of a total 272 in the lower-house, exceeding expectations and delivering the role of prime minister to Khan for the first time.

Jul 26, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

Chaudhary Nisar's defeat halts ends the career of a man who holds the record of having been elected to most terms as an MNA (7 times consecutively). PTI's sweep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is the biggest electoral victory in the province's history. The title was previously held by Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal's (MMA's) freak sweep in 2002. This would also be PML-N's lowest seat total since 2002, when it was routed by PML(Q) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). (In the context of current trends) This is the largest share of seats won by a party other than PML(N) since 1988, when the PPPP swept to power under Benazir Bhutto.

Jul 26, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

ANP Chief Loses from Home Constituency Again | Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan lost his home constituency for the second time, but this time to PTI. In 2013, he lost to Maulana Gohar Shah. During the 2002 general elections, Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml won while in 2008 elections, the people overwhelmingly voted Awami National Party. In 2013, PTI gained majority and formed government with Jamaat-e-Islami. The Awami National Party (ANP) could not gain people's sympathies despite losing a main leader Haroon Ahmed Bilour, who died in a suicide blast on 10 July.  Similarly, Aftab Sherpao, chairman of Qaumi Watan Party, who was a two time-chief minister and federal interior minister, lost in his own backyard, with his party unable to secure a single seat. — Firstpost

Jul 26, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Lt General Ranbir Singh on Kargil Diwas | Indian Armed Forces issue a stern warning to Pakistan. Fully geared for any challenged at LoC, says Lt General Ranbir Singh.

Jul 26, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Benazir Bhutto's Son Visits Victims of Yesterday's Pakistan Blast | Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has visited a hospital in Larkana, which is treating several people who were injured in a blast yesterday that targeted PPP workers.

Jul 26, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on India-Pak Ties As Counting for is Underway | Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC)-in-Chief of Northern Command, says, "Whosoever makes government in Pakistan, it is for their people to decide. But we had witnessed how political scenario changed soon after Kargil War in 1999 here. However, we can guarantee to our countrymen are fully prepared for any challenge at LOC.

Jul 26, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

"Relations with India have always been privilege of Pak military. They decide the red lines for any civilian govt whether Nawaz's, Zaradari's or Imran's. ultimately nobody can cross red lines of military. So I don't think it'll see very much change," says Shashi Tharoor on Indo-Pak relations.

Jul 26, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Imran Khan's Wait Seems to be Over and he Might Just be Given the 'Prize'

New Delhi: In her book, Reham Khan talks a great deal about her ex-husband Imran Khan's anguish over the 2014 Azadi March and how he felt that it was about time that he was "given the prize".

Jul 26, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

Imran Khan's Party Leader Announces Victory on Twitter | The leaders, who are winning their seats, are announcing their victory on Twitter. Among them is PTI senior leader Shafqat Mahmood, who thanked his friends for the support.

Jul 26, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Hafiz Saeed Rejected by Pakistani Voters | Hafiz Saeed rejected by Pakistani voters. None of the candidates associated with extremism in past, have leads. Hafiz Saeed's son trailing.

Jul 26, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

PTI clinches victory in PK-47 (Swabi V) | According to unofficial results, The Express Tribune reported that PTI's Shahram Khan Tarakai won PK-47 (Swabi V) with 21,830 votes.

Jul 26, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Pakistan election results will be for the army. Imran Khan will have to take the support of independents, who will listen only to the military. He has enough charisma to change directions for Pakistan."

Jul 26, 2018 10:57 am (IST)

Pakistan Election Results | As per latest unofficial trends on Geo news, PTI leading on 119 seats, PMLN on 61 seats & PPP on 40

Jul 26, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Pakistan Stock Market Up Nearly 2% | The Pakistani stock market is up nearly 2% this morning, which Drazen Jorgic, Pakistan Reuters correspondent, says is a sign of relief from the market that a “weak coalition government” is unlikely.

Jul 26, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Army's Long History of Political Meddling

The 2013 elections represent Pakistan's first ever democratic transfer of power. Nawaz Sharif, who went into exile after the 1999 coup but returned to the country in 2007, wins the contest in his most stunning comeback yet, becoming prime minister for the third time.

Load More
  • 26 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    WI vs BAN
    271/10
    49.3 overs
    		 268/6
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    279/4
    50.0 overs
    		 231/9
    50.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jul, 2018 | Pakistan in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs ZIM
    364/4
    50.0 overs
    		 233/4
    50.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Jul, 2018 | Pakistan in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs ZIM
    399/1
    50.0 overs
    		 155/10
    42.4 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 - 23 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    338/10
    104.1 overs
    		 124/10
    34.5 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...