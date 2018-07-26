Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Big Guns Lose as Imran Khan Inches Towards Victory

CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Army Says Prepared For Challenges Along LoC
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat.
BBC Video Shows Wasim Akram as Imran Khan | As poll results are still trickling in, a BBC journalist Tina Daheley pointed out that a B-roll used by the British Broadcasting Corporation was that of cricketer Wasim Akram, and not Imran Khan, as the anchor speculates if the PTI chief and former cricketer has a chance to become prime minister.
“Is Imran Khan, the British-educated former cricket player about to become Prime Minister of Pakistan?”— Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) July 26, 2018
- probably, but the man in this clip is WASIM AKRAM. pic.twitter.com/Dbyj782Zw0
Certain that #ImranKhan will be the next PM of Pakistan. Allegations of rigging are baseless. There is an attempt to create distrust in the election: Hafeezullah Niazi, Imran's cousin tells CNN-News18.
#EXCLUSIVE -- Certain that #ImranKhan will be the next PM of Pakistan. Allegations of rigging are baseless. There is an attempt to create distrust in the election: Hafeezullah Niazi, Imran's cousin tells CNN-News18 | #PakPicksImran pic.twitter.com/6NNaQG2ST1— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 26, 2018
Some Big Names Who Have Lost Their Own Seats
1. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost from NA 246 (Karachi South)
2. Shehbaz Sharif lost from NA 249 (Karachi West)
3. Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost from NA 57 (Rawalpindi)
4. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost from NA 158 (Multan)
'Imran Khan WIll be Next Pakistan Prime Minister': PTI Chief's Cousin | Imran Khan's cousin Hafeez Ullah Niazi tells CNN-News18 that allegations of rigging are baseless and should not be given importance. "There is attempt to create distrust among people regarding fairness of the election," he says. Niazi says that it is almost certain that Khan will be next Pakistan Prime Minister.
RECAP: Conservative Areas See Women Vote for First Time | In a historic first, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab came out of their homes to cast their votes in the general election on Wednesday as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 per cent women’s turnout to validate their result, Dawn reported in today's edition. In Balochistan, too, women came out in large numbers to vote despite terror attacks and repeated threats. Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women from voting is a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. However, for the first time in the country’s electoral history, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) annulled the result of Dir Lower (PK-95) by-polls in 2015 after finding that none of the registered women voters had cast votes. The Elections Act requires the ECP to declare an election null and void if women’s turnout in a constituency is less than 10pc of its total polled votes. On Wednesday, candidates and local administration on ECP directives ensured at least 10pc turnout of women voters in the districts notorious for barring women from voting. The measures encouraged women voters not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir Lower but also in a village of Punjab’s Sahiwal district to visit their respective polling stations and cast their vote.
What Does Pakistan Media Say on Latest Election Result Trends | PTV News so far, quoting Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has released the final results of 40 National Assembly constituencies, according to which PTI is in the lead with its candidates winning 28 seats; PML-N has secured 5 seats; PPPP 3, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 1 and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) 1. Two seats have been secured by independent candidates.
Latest Trends: PTI Continues to Lead, Independents Spring Up Surprise | PTI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha wins NA-85 Mandi Bahauddin 1 with 99,996 votes, beating PML-N's Mushahid Raza who got 80,387 votes. PTI’s Junaid Akbar wins NA-8 Malakand by securing 81,310 votes. He has defeated PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who came in second with 43,724 votes. PTI's Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 Swat-2 with 68,162 votes, defeating PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif who secured 22,756 votes to be ranked second. PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes.
Imran Khan's Former Wife Jemima Goldsmith Congratulates Him | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith congratulated him for becoming 'Pakistan’s next PM'. "22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI," she tweeted.
22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018
I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 mo old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep" & after my gasp, “… the other way.” He roared with laughter— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018
European Union Election Observation Mission Report Awaited on 'Rigged' Pakistan Elections | The European Union Election Observation Mission had 120 monitors at polling stations in major centres across Pakistan, with the exception of Balochistan. They are due to give a press conference. If the EU mission says the vote was rigged, as six major parties claim, protests could be hard to contain. Some are pointing to the months-long street protest held by Imran Khan’s months-long “dharna” after the 2013 election, on the basis of much flimsier allegations of ballot-fixing (crucially, not shared by other parties). Yet that protest was granted space by Pakistan’s army, which tacitly approved. A similar PMLN-led protest could face the same pressure tactics as its largest campaign rally on the streets of Lahore, when hundreds of party workers were arbitrarily arrested.
Latest Trends | PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes. PTI’s Zartaj Gul wins NA-191 DG Khan 3 with 79,817 votes. PML-N’s Awais Leghari runner-up with 54,548 votes.
All Eyes on Imran Khan's Party Meeting at 2 pm | Pakistan election results are likely to be out by evening, a full 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening. Pakistan newspaper The Express Tribune said in its edition this morning that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a party meeting at 2 pm today to mull government formation.
Is it Hung Assembly for Pakistan? | According to analysts, prospective allies of PTI chief Imran Khan must now look into as chances of a hung assembly seems bright. Most projections held that the PTI would go on to win between 107 and 120 seats out of a total 272 in the lower-house, exceeding expectations and delivering the role of prime minister to Khan for the first time.
Chaudhary Nisar's defeat halts ends the career of a man who holds the record of having been elected to most terms as an MNA (7 times consecutively). PTI's sweep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is the biggest electoral victory in the province's history. The title was previously held by Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal's (MMA's) freak sweep in 2002. This would also be PML-N's lowest seat total since 2002, when it was routed by PML(Q) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). (In the context of current trends) This is the largest share of seats won by a party other than PML(N) since 1988, when the PPPP swept to power under Benazir Bhutto.
ANP Chief Loses from Home Constituency Again | Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan lost his home constituency for the second time, but this time to PTI. In 2013, he lost to Maulana Gohar Shah. During the 2002 general elections, Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml won while in 2008 elections, the people overwhelmingly voted Awami National Party. In 2013, PTI gained majority and formed government with Jamaat-e-Islami. The Awami National Party (ANP) could not gain people's sympathies despite losing a main leader Haroon Ahmed Bilour, who died in a suicide blast on 10 July. Similarly, Aftab Sherpao, chairman of Qaumi Watan Party, who was a two time-chief minister and federal interior minister, lost in his own backyard, with his party unable to secure a single seat. — Firstpost
Lt General Ranbir Singh on Kargil Diwas | Indian Armed Forces issue a stern warning to Pakistan. Fully geared for any challenged at LoC, says Lt General Ranbir Singh.
Indian Armed Forces issue a stern warning to Pakistan. Fully geared for any challenged at LoC, says Lt General Ranbir Singh | #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/9DJeAdJa1P— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 26, 2018
Benazir Bhutto's Son Visits Victims of Yesterday's Pakistan Blast | Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has visited a hospital in Larkana, which is treating several people who were injured in a blast yesterday that targeted PPP workers.
#LARKANA— Engr Sikandar Hayat (@engrsikandarha1) July 25, 2018
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party #PPP @BBhuttoZardari visiting hospital in Larkana to enquire about the health of #PPP workers injured in a blast at Party’s election camp on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/u7GAlHoxLO
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on India-Pak Ties As Counting for is Underway | Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC)-in-Chief of Northern Command, says, "Whosoever makes government in Pakistan, it is for their people to decide. But we had witnessed how political scenario changed soon after Kargil War in 1999 here. However, we can guarantee to our countrymen are fully prepared for any challenge at LOC.
"Relations with India have always been privilege of Pak military. They decide the red lines for any civilian govt whether Nawaz's, Zaradari's or Imran's. ultimately nobody can cross red lines of military. So I don't think it'll see very much change," says Shashi Tharoor on Indo-Pak relations.
Relations with India have always been privilege of Pak military. They decide the red lines for any civilian govt whether Nawaz's, Zaradari's or Imran's. ultimately nobody can cross red lines of military. So I don't think it'll see very much change: S Tharoor on Indo-Pak relations pic.twitter.com/7IA35bexiF— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Imran Khan's Wait Seems to be Over and he Might Just be Given the 'Prize'
New Delhi: In her book, Reham Khan talks a great deal about her ex-husband Imran Khan's anguish over the 2014 Azadi March and how he felt that it was about time that he was "given the prize".
Imran Khan's Party Leader Announces Victory on Twitter | The leaders, who are winning their seats, are announcing their victory on Twitter. Among them is PTI senior leader Shafqat Mahmood, who thanked his friends for the support.
By the grace of Allah I have won my seat NA 130 by nearly 23000 votes. Grateful for the support of all friends— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) July 26, 2018
Hafiz Saeed Rejected by Pakistani Voters | Hafiz Saeed rejected by Pakistani voters. None of the candidates associated with extremism in past, have leads. Hafiz Saeed's son trailing.
#PakistanDecides -- Hafiz Saeed rejected by Pakistani voters. None of the candidates associated with extremism in past, have leads. Hafiz Saeed's son trailing. #PakistanElections2018 | @Zakka_Jacob with more details #LIVE: https://t.co/Dn0WwtOw5u pic.twitter.com/X0DnqR9zgY— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 26, 2018
Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Pakistan election results will be for the army. Imran Khan will have to take the support of independents, who will listen only to the military. He has enough charisma to change directions for Pakistan."
#PakistanDecides | Pakistan election results will be for the army. #ImranKhan will have to take the support of independents, who will listen only to the military. He has enough charisma to change directions for Pakistan: @ShashiTharoor on #PakistanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/EV9hXMammd— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 26, 2018
Pakistan Election Results | As per latest unofficial trends on Geo news, PTI leading on 119 seats, PMLN on 61 seats & PPP on 40
#PakistanElections2018 As per latest unofficial trends on Geo news, PTI leading on 119 seats, PMLN on 61 seats & PPP on 40 pic.twitter.com/RJXo1RyPRA— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
Pakistan Stock Market Up Nearly 2% | The Pakistani stock market is up nearly 2% this morning, which Drazen Jorgic, Pakistan Reuters correspondent, says is a sign of relief from the market that a “weak coalition government” is unlikely.
Pakistani stock market shoots up nearly 2 percent on news Imran Khan is now likely to be next PM and be able to form a fairly strong government.— Drazen Jorgic (@Draz_DJ) July 26, 2018
The markets had dreaded the thought of a weak coalition government.
CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Army's Long History of Political Meddling
The 2013 elections represent Pakistan's first ever democratic transfer of power. Nawaz Sharif, who went into exile after the 1999 coup but returned to the country in 2007, wins the contest in his most stunning comeback yet, becoming prime minister for the third time.
