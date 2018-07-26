Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan Inches Closer to PM's Seat, Wins from Islamabad-II

Jul 26, 2018 7:26 am (IST)

Delay Due to Results Transmission System Being Implemented for the 1st Time, the Dawn Reports | The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system - Results Transmission System - introduced by it. "We were implementing it for the first time. Therefore, there was some delay," Dawn online quoted him as saying. Asked about the doubts and the allegations, he said: "We will prove ourselves that we did our job right." The early-morning press conference came hours after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore outrightly rejected the results, alleging "blatant" rigging of the election, even though the vote count was under way. Sharif warned his party would launch protests against the alleged rigging. He did not say who he believes could have rigged the polls, but allegations of manipulating the elections have been made against the country's powerful military. "Some five other parties including PPP have raised the rigging issue in polls. After consulting them, I will announce the future course of action. Pakistan has suffered today," he told journalists at the press conference in Lahore. "We will fight this injustice and use all options," he said, adding that there has been a "blatant violation" of the mandate.