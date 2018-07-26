Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Voters Reject Hafiz Saeed, Parties with Extremist Links Draw Blank

Jul 26, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

'Imran Khan-led Govt Will Introduce Further Rockiness into US-Pakistan Ties' | At a midnight press conference when the vote count was underway, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the election was a "blatant violation" of the mandate of the people. Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too raised doubts over the slow pace of vote count and other procedural irregularities. "There are serious allegations of tampering and interference for virtually all parties except the PTI. So the Election Commission of Pakistan will have to respond but it is unclear how," former state department official Alyssa Ayres, who is now with the Council on Foreign Relations, said. In an early-morning press conference, the Election Commission rejected the charges, saying it did "our job right." "In the meantime, the prospect of an Imran Khan-led government will in my view introduce further rockiness into US-Pakistan ties. He is on the record saying things like 'America is destroying Pakistan' and will likely seek to reduce Pakistan-US cooperation, already troubled to begin with. So count me concerned," Ayres said. Imran Khan, Pakistan experts widely believe, has the backing of the Pakistani army.