Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Voters Reject Hafiz Saeed, Parties with Extremist Links Draw Blank

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed seems to have been rejected by Pakistani voters as none of the candidates associated with extremism in past have leads. Saeed's son, who is contesting from NA-91 seat from Sargodha (about 200km from Lahore), is also trailing. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat. PTI chief, who won 92,891 votes, was followed by former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Earlier, in an unusual press conference at 4am local time, Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance". The short pace of counting has given currency to the allegations of manipulation of the election process. The results were expected by this morning, but the CEC only announced what he called was the "first non-official, preliminary result". The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system — Results Transmission System — introduced by it.
Jul 26, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)
Benazir Bhutto's Son Visits Victims of Yesterday's Pakistan Blast | Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has visited a hospital in Larkana, which is treating several people who were injured in a blast yesterday that targeted PPP workers.
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on India-Pak Ties As Counting for is Underway | Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC)-in-Chief of Northern Command, says, "Whosoever makes government in Pakistan, it is for their people to decide. But we had witnessed how political scenario changed soon after Kargil War in 1999 here. However, we can guarantee to our countrymen are fully prepared for any challenge at LOC.
Jul 26, 2018 11:34 am (IST)
"Relations with India have always been privilege of Pak military. They decide the red lines for any civilian govt whether Nawaz's, Zaradari's or Imran's. ultimately nobody can cross red lines of military. So I don't think it'll see very much change," says Shashi Tharoor on Indo-Pak relations.
Relations with India have always been privilege of Pak military. They decide the red lines for any civilian govt whether Nawaz's, Zaradari's or Imran's. ultimately nobody can cross red lines of military. So I don't think it'll see very much change: S Tharoor on Indo-Pak relations pic.twitter.com/7IA35bexiF
New Delhi: In her book, Reham Khan talks a great deal about her ex-husband Imran Khan's anguish over the 2014 Azadi March and how he felt that it was about time that he was "given the prize".
Jul 26, 2018 11:31 am (IST)
Imran Khan's Party Leader Announces Victory on Twitter | The leaders, who are winning their seats, are announcing their victory on Twitter. Among them is PTI senior leader Shafqat Mahmood, who thanked his friends for the support.
By the grace of Allah I have won my seat NA 130 by nearly 23000 votes. Grateful for the support of all friends
PTI clinches victory in PK-47 (Swabi V) | According to unofficial results, The Express Tribune reported that PTI's Shahram Khan Tarakai won PK-47 (Swabi V) with 21,830 votes.
Jul 26, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Pakistan election results will be for the army. Imran Khan will have to take the support of independents, who will listen only to the military. He has enough charisma to change directions for Pakistan."
Pakistan Stock Market Up Nearly 2% | The Pakistani stock market is up nearly 2% this morning, which Drazen Jorgic, Pakistan Reuters correspondent, says is a sign of relief from the market that a “weak coalition government” is unlikely.
Pakistani stock market shoots up nearly 2 percent on news Imran Khan is now likely to be next PM and be able to form a fairly strong government.
The markets had dreaded the thought of a weak coalition government.
The 2013 elections represent Pakistan's first ever democratic transfer of power. Nawaz Sharif, who went into exile after the 1999 coup but returned to the country in 2007, wins the contest in his most stunning comeback yet, becoming prime minister for the third time.
Jul 26, 2018 10:46 am (IST)
RECAP: Pakistan's Powerful Military Says It Is Taking "No Direct Role" in Elections | Pakistan's powerful military says it is taking "no direct role" in elections, but a history of coups and dictatorships is fuelling fears over the balance of power in civil-military relations. Here is a brief overview of Pakistan's troubled path to democracy under the shadow of military rule. Pakistan is created as a homeland for Muslims in 1947 as the subcontinent gains independence from Britain. But its founder, the venerated Mohammad Ali Jinnah, dies one year later. Over the next decade some seven prime ministers come and go before the military finally has enough of the chaos, with General Ayub Khan launching the country's first military coup in 1958. He is succeeded by General Yahya Khan in 1969 in the face of mass unrest, but Pakistan does not come back under civilian leadership until a disastrous civil war sees East Pakistan splinter away to form Bangladesh in 1971. Khan hands over the presidency to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that same year.
New Delhi: Pakistan concluded its third consecutive civilian election on July 25. With many media and analysts' reports calling it the 'dirtiest' election in Pakistan ever, it seems that some of the filth has seeped into social media as well.
Jul 26, 2018 10:41 am (IST)
Latest Figures of Pakistan Elections Result | PML-N's Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh wins NA-100 Chiniot 2 with 76,149 votes. PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Shah runner-up with 75,827 votes. PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins NA-157 Multan 4 with 77,371 votes while PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani at second place with 70,830 votes. PTI’s Ijaz Ahmad Shah wins NA-118 Nankana Sahib 2 with 63,987 votes while PML-N’s Shazrah Munsab Ali on second place with 60,764, according to Geo TV.
Jul 26, 2018 10:30 am (IST)
Election Commission of Pakistan Website Down | The official website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is down amid allegations of 'rigged' poll results. Users complain that they are unable to get election data from the official website of the ECP as it ran into to 'snag'. If one logs into the website, it says, 'the site can't be reached'.
Jul 26, 2018 10:24 am (IST)
PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi Missed PM Post Twice But May Become Foreign Minister | Vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who won Multan’s NA-156 seat by defeating rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amir Saeed Ansari with 93,497 votes, may become the country's next foreign minister at a crucial time. Born in Murree, Qureshi was a member of the Pakistan National Assembly from 2002 to 2018 and had been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan between 2008 to 2011 — Firstpost
Jul 26, 2018 10:14 am (IST)
Imran Khan Wins Islamabad-II, Followed by Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi | PTI’s Mehboob Shah wins Lower Dir 1 with 54,723 votes while MMA's Maulana Asadullah stands at second with 31,404 votes. PML-N’s Mohammad Khan Daha wins Khanewal 2 with 111,198 votes. PTI’s Ahmad Yar Hiraj on second place with 109,520 votes. PML-N's Khurram Dastgir-Khan wins NA-81 Gujranwala 3 with 130,837 votes. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Siddique runner-up with 88,166 with votes. PTI Chairman Imran Khan wins Islamabad 2 with 92,891 votes while former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi runner-up with 44,314 votes, according to Geo TV.
Jul 26, 2018 10:07 am (IST)
Staff Appeared to be Biased Towards Certain Political Parties, Pak Human Rights Commission | According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has observed that in some places polling staff appeared to be biased towards a certain political party, with voters who had received slips from another party’s stall being turned back on flimsy grounds. In at least one instance, women voters reported being asked whom they intended to vote for, and the commission received complaints that in many areas women were not allowed to vote, says a HRCP preliminary report based on data received from its observers in the field.
Jul 26, 2018 9:55 am (IST)
Amid Allegations of Rigged Pakistan Elections Result, Results Being Handed Out in Plain Paper | As per the rules, Election Commission of Pakistan officials are bound to provide results on Form 45, instead results were handed out on plain paper in Khi & Hyderabad.
Interesting would be, Raghavan added, to see what the opposition parties do. The question remains as to what they will do about the mandate that has come out, the former Indian High Commissioner said.
Jul 26, 2018 9:51 am (IST)
No Chance of India-Pak 'Coalition' if Imran Khan Becomes Pakistan Prime Minister, Says TCA Raghavan | As PTI chief Imran Khan appears to be on a steady path to becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan has said that the cricketer-turned-politician cannot be what former PM Nawaz Sharif was to India. “Nawaz Sharif has a personal conviction and a vision in terms of how relations with India should be. And that is something he has developed over two decades in governance. It will take time for Imran Khan to actually have that sort of conviction because he has not been in that position before,” said TCA Raghavan.
Jul 26, 2018 9:47 am (IST)
Latest Figures: PTI Leaders Lead in 3 Seats, PML-N's in 2 | PTI's Sher Ali Arbab wins Peshawar 4 with 73,781 votes as MMA's Arbab Najeebullah Khan stands second with 18,111 votes. PTI’s Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf wins Jhelum 1 with 112,356 votes. PML-N’s Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim second with 92,912 votes. PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan wins Rawalpindi 7 (Taxila) with 64,301 votes as former PML-N leader and independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar stands at second place with 48,497 votes. PML-N's Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir wins Khanewal 4 with 106,291 votes. PTI's Malik Ghulam Murtaza Maitla comes second with 76,920 votes. PML-N’s Rana Tanvir Hussain wins Sheikhupura 2 with 99,674 votes. PTI's Ali Asghar Chaudhry is the runner-up with 74, 165 votes.
Washington: Pakistan watchers in the US on Thursday doubted the fairness of the general election for which Imran Khan's party received the army's backing while the PML-N and the PPP ran their campaigns "under constraints".
Jul 26, 2018 9:41 am (IST)
Imran Khan's Regime 'Established'? | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has established itself as the leading party in General Elections 2018, Pakistan Today — an English Daily of the country tweeted its front page that has Imran Khan's picture with inked thumb and says 'Established'. The Guardian said that the newspaper seems to be having a dig at Khan’s alleged establishment connections.
London MP Supports Imran Khan? Tweets 'Pakistan Zindabad' | A London MP, Zac Goldsmith, who ran against Sadiq Khan to become London mayor, has tweeted about Pakistan elections.“Pakistan Zindabad!” he wrote. Though Goldsmith did not express a support for any individual or party, many people commenting on the tweet interpreted it as a statement of support for his former brother-in-law, cricketer Imran Khan, who is in the lead to win the election, according to initial polling. According to The Guardian, Khan was married to Goldsmith’s sister Jemima Goldsmith between 1995 and 2004. However, some on Twitter pointed out that Goldsmith ran a campaign to become London mayor against his British-Pakistani opponent Sadiq Khan that many deemed to be racist.
Remember when you were the face of the most racist mainstream Electoral Campaign in C21st UK? Yeah well the rest of us do.
PTI Leading in 114 National Assembly Seats | Based on reporting of 47 per cent of polling stations, PTI is leading on 114 National Assembly seats, while the PML-N trails behind with 64 and the PPP-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) is at third spot with 42 seats. According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, with preliminary results from 50% polling stations available with ECP in Punjab, PML-N is currently holding its lead on 129 provincial seats but PTI is closing in with a lead on 122 seats. Meanwhile, PTI is clearly steering ahead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a lead on 64 seats against Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA), which is currently leading on 12 seats, as per reporting from 35pc polling stations in the province. The preliminary results from 37% polling stations in Sindh show PPP-P leading on 75 seats, followed by PTI on 22 seats. In Balochistan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is leading on 12 provincial seats, followed by Balochistan National Party (BNP) on 9 seats, based on unofficial results from 35pc polling stations.
Jul 26, 2018 9:27 am (IST)
Although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters started celebrations before the final results, no statement — or even a tweet — has been issued by Imran Khan on his victory. His spokesperson Naeemul Haque, however, tweeted that the PTI chief will “address the nation” today at 2pm “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil”. According to AFP, Gallup Pakistan estimated voter turnout at between 50 to 55 per cent in an electorate of nearly 106 million — similar to the previous contest in 2013.
Jul 26, 2018 9:22 am (IST)
'Imran Khan-led Govt Will Introduce Further Rockiness into US-Pakistan Ties' | At a midnight press conference when the vote count was underway, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the election was a "blatant violation" of the mandate of the people. Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too raised doubts over the slow pace of vote count and other procedural irregularities. "There are serious allegations of tampering and interference for virtually all parties except the PTI. So the Election Commission of Pakistan will have to respond but it is unclear how," former state department official Alyssa Ayres, who is now with the Council on Foreign Relations, said. In an early-morning press conference, the Election Commission rejected the charges, saying it did "our job right." "In the meantime, the prospect of an Imran Khan-led government will in my view introduce further rockiness into US-Pakistan ties. He is on the record saying things like 'America is destroying Pakistan' and will likely seek to reduce Pakistan-US cooperation, already troubled to begin with. So count me concerned," Ayres said. Imran Khan, Pakistan experts widely believe, has the backing of the Pakistani army.
Jul 26, 2018 9:20 am (IST)
Pakistan Election Results 'Foretold' | Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistan ambassador to the US, said that the result of the election was "foretold". "PML-N and PPP were running under constraints and PTI was operating with complete freedom and establishment backing." Haqqani, who is with the Hudson Institute think-tank, said the result was unlikely to change anything in Pakistan, unless the military-led establishment decides to shutdown its "jihad business" and recognises it as the source of the country's isolation and economic difficulties. "It is unlikely that a prime minister Imran Khan will act decisively against jihadis, given his sympathy for their cause but miracles can happen," Haqqani said. The comments came as political parties in Pakistan, including the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, too raised allegations that the election was manipulated and rigged in PTI chief Khan's favour.