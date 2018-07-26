Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan Leads, Glitch Delays Official Results Amid Charges of Rigging

Event Highlights
An official announcement from the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan is expected soon, Geo TV reports. The results have been delayed due to a glitch in the Result Transmission Service. Presiding officers have been asked to meet their returning officers, along with army officers assigned to their voting booths, with the results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said.
Already the old myth that India is not a factor in Pakistani elections has been busted. Imran Khan in particular has used India to paint Nawaz Sharif in lurid colors.
Geo TV has projected that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is winning 114 seats while the PML-N is ahead in 57 seats. Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party, which was seen as the kingmaker before the election, is third with 36 seats. These are unofficial figures. The official figures are still awaited.
Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson Nadeem Qasim told Express Tribune no official results have been announced and reason for delay in transmission of results cannot be ascertained till presiding officers receive the poll results. Dawn News is reporting that the delay has been caused due to the breaking down of the Results Transmission System (RTS). The system has been overwhelmed due to a large number of polling officers using it at the same time.
PTI is in the lead on 109 National Assembly seats after results were received from 26 per cent of polling stations from across the country. PML-N is behind the PTI with a lead on 67 seats while the PPP is in the third place, ahead of others on 38 seats. The fewest votes from polling stations have so far arrived from Sindh Assembly seats, at only 12 per cent. Results from 23 per cent polling stations of Punjab Assembly seats, 19 per cent stations of KP Assembly seats and 14 per cent stations of Balochistan Assembly seats have arrived so far.
Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa has also slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan, saying that the poll body is nothing more than a pawn in the hands of the country’s powerful military.
The ECP has abdicated all responsibility in this election and have been nothing more than pawns. From throwing out polling agents to withholding results, the facade has been stripped away. This is blatant rigging !— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) July 25, 2018
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has decided to summon an All Parties Conference soon over allegedly rigged results in General Election 2018. In a statement, the MMA chief said that ‘the rigged results are unacceptable’ to the alliance. Fazl's comments followed similar allegations by major political parties in the country.
All major political parties have now rejected the election results as ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain also joined the chorus to say that the PTI's emergence as the single largest party has only been possible due to large-scale meddling and rigging. The PPP and the PML-N have already contested the results. Here's the seat tally as it stands at this moment:
The manipulation is seen as seeking to prevent the Pakistan Muslim League from returning to power, while giving a shot at running the country to Imran Khan and his PTI.
After Shehbaz Sharif, PPP's Bilawal Bhutto is also contesting the results. He says that he still hasn’t received official results from any constituency from where he contested.
It’s now past midnight & I haven’t received official results from any constituency I am contesting my myself. My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country. Inexcusable & outrageous.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 25, 2018
Sharif alleges that the party's polling agents were thrown out. "This is blatant rigging that is taking place. This is taking Pakistan back 30 years," he says. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected charges and even warned political leaders from making such serious allegations without evidence.
Shehbaz Sharif: I have never seen such a scary political scene in my political career. Till a while ago, not a single result was declared officially on any of the seats in Lahore. We have videos from Dera Ghazi Khan, where women and children are kept in custody. There are reports coming in from Karachi as well.
PML-N chief and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif is currently holding a press conference. He says that the party tolerated a lot for the sake of Pakistan. "We thought the election would be decided as per the free will of the people. The people came out in large numbers also," he says. The party has alleged large scale rigging in the polling process amid charges of army meddling.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has tweeted that it will wait for the full results to come out before commenting on formation of goverment. The party is currently leading in 106 seats and would need outside support to reach the magic mark of 137.
We will wait for complete results before making a comment on formation of government etc. @SMQureshiPTI #JeetayGaKaptaan— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 25, 2018
Imran Khan at the PTI's headquarters watches the results come in on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Twitter)
Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. The nation voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election that has been plagued by allegations that the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre in Quetta.
