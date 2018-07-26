GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan Leads, Glitch Delays Official Results Amid Charges of Rigging

July 26, 2018, 4:42 AM IST
Event Highlights

Pakistan Election 2018 results are pouring in and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a substantial lead over Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari. In case of a hung National Assembly, the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto could play kingmaker. PTI's main rival PML-N has has rejected the results of the poll Thursday as counting was still underway, alleging "blatant" rigging. Party chief Shehbaz Sharif, said, "It's such a blatant rigging that everyone has started crying. Today what they have done has pushed Pakistan back 30 years... We reject this result," he said during a midnight press conference. "People will not bear it," he added. The third major party in the race, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also raised alarms over the counting process on Thursday. "My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country," tweeted PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding: "Inexcusable & outrageous". Many smaller parties have also rejected the results. PTI supporters were already holding small celebrations in cities across the country, including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Rawalpindi, with fireworks, dancing and reports of celebratory gunshots.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 26, 2018 4:39 am (IST)

PTI Chairman Imran Khan leads in NA-35 (Bannu) with 44,878 votes. MMA's Akram Khan Durrani lags behind with 32,467 votes, according to unofficial figures. 

Jul 26, 2018 4:34 am (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan: I regret the delay in relaying of elections results. I assure the people of Pakistan that the delay in election results is purely technical.

Jul 26, 2018 4:32 am (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan addresses press : I thank the people of Pakistan for voting in huge numbers and all those polling officers who ensured that the polling went in a smooth way. I also want to thank Pakistan’s Army for helping bring peace during the electoral process.

Jul 26, 2018 4:28 am (IST)

An official announcement from the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan is expected soon, Geo TV reports. The results have been delayed due to a glitch in the Result Transmission Service. Presiding officers have been asked to meet their returning officers, along with army officers assigned to their voting booths, with the results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said. 

Jul 26, 2018 4:07 am (IST)

ALSO READ: What Will an Imran Khan-Narendra Modi Jodi Mean for India-Pakistan Relationship

Already the old myth that India is not a factor in Pakistani elections has been busted. Imran Khan in particular has used India to paint Nawaz Sharif in lurid colors.

Jul 26, 2018 3:47 am (IST)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, who contested from NA-58 (Shujabad-V) constituency in Multan district is staring at defeat and is currently trailing behind both PML-N candidate Syed Javed Ali Shah and PTI candidate Ibrahim Khan.

Jul 26, 2018 3:36 am (IST)

Geo TV has projected that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is winning 114 seats while the PML-N is ahead in 57 seats. Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party, which was seen as the kingmaker before the election, is third with 36 seats. These are unofficial figures. The official figures are still awaited.

Jul 26, 2018 2:52 am (IST)

Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson Nadeem Qasim told Express Tribune no official results have been announced and reason for delay in transmission of results cannot be ascertained till presiding officers receive the poll results. Dawn News is reporting that the delay has been caused due to the breaking down of the Results Transmission System (RTS). The system has been overwhelmed due to a large number of polling officers using it at the same time.

Jul 26, 2018 2:19 am (IST)

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also improved its showing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as compared to 2013. So far with 65 seats, PTI is in a comfortable position to form the government in the province.

Jul 26, 2018 2:18 am (IST)

PTI's Farooq Amanullah wins PP-295 (Rajanpur III), PML-N's Pir Kashif Ali wins PP-195 (Pakpattan V) and PTI's Tariq Dreshak wins PP-296 (Rajanpur IV) .

Jul 26, 2018 2:10 am (IST)

PTI’s Malik Amir Dogar wins from NA-155 (Multan II) with 88,567 votes. PML-N's Ijaz Ahmed wins PP-283 (Layyah IV). PTI's Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak wins from NA-194 (Rajanpur III) with 73,806 votes.

Jul 26, 2018 2:05 am (IST)

PTI is in the lead on 109 National Assembly seats after results were received from 26 per cent of polling stations from across the country. PML-N is behind the PTI with a lead on 67 seats while the PPP is in the third place, ahead of others on 38 seats. The fewest votes from polling stations have so far arrived from Sindh Assembly seats, at only 12 per cent. Results from 23 per cent polling stations of Punjab Assembly seats, 19 per cent stations of KP Assembly seats and 14 per cent stations of Balochistan Assembly seats have arrived so far. 

Jul 26, 2018 1:56 am (IST)

Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa has also slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan, saying that the poll body is nothing more than a pawn in the hands of the country’s powerful military.

Jul 26, 2018 1:37 am (IST)

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has decided to summon an All Parties Conference soon over allegedly rigged results in General Election 2018. In a statement, the MMA chief said that ‘the rigged results are unacceptable’ to the alliance. Fazl's comments followed similar allegations by major political parties in the country.

Jul 26, 2018 1:34 am (IST)

All major political parties have now rejected the election results as ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain also joined the chorus to say that the PTI's emergence as the single largest party has only been possible due to large-scale meddling and rigging. The PPP and the PML-N have already contested the results. Here's the seat tally as it stands at this moment: 

Jul 26, 2018 1:23 am (IST)

Also Read: 'Dirtiest Polls in Pakistan's History': Shehbaz Sharif Says Blatant Rigging Taking Nation 30 Years Back

The manipulation is seen as seeking to prevent the Pakistan Muslim League from returning to power, while giving a shot at running the country to Imran Khan and his PTI.

Jul 26, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

After Shehbaz Sharif, PPP's Bilawal Bhutto is also contesting the results. He says that he still hasn’t received official results from any constituency from where he contested.

Jul 26, 2018 1:15 am (IST)

Even as the PML-N and the PPP contest the Pakistan election results, supporters of Imran Khan's party have already started celebrations on the streets. The cricket star-turned-politician is also expected to give a statement soon.  

Jul 26, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

PML-N calls this the “dirtiest election in the history of Pakistan". A party spokesperson says that this was a selection and not an election. Five different political parties have the same complaint. The caretaker government and election commission have both failed, he says.

Jul 26, 2018 12:41 am (IST)

Shehbaz Sharif: We will build consensus of all political parties that have the same complaint. We cannot leave this matter like this. We are winning in the Punjab Provincial Assembly. But it's not about winning losing. It is about the future of Pakistan. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

Sharif alleges that the party's polling agents were thrown out. "This is blatant rigging that is taking place. This is taking Pakistan back 30 years," he says. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected charges and even warned political leaders from making such serious allegations without evidence. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:36 am (IST)

Shehbaz Sharif: I have never seen such a scary political scene in my political career. Till a while ago, not a single result was declared officially on any of the seats in Lahore. We have videos from Dera Ghazi Khan, where women and children are kept in custody. There are reports coming in from Karachi as well. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

PML-N chief and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif is currently holding a press conference. He says that the party tolerated a lot for the sake of Pakistan. "We thought the election would be decided as per the free will of the people. The people came out in large numbers also," he says. The party has alleged large scale rigging in the polling process amid charges of army meddling. 

Jul 26, 2018 12:31 am (IST)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has tweeted that it will wait for the full results to come out before commenting on formation of goverment. The party is currently leading in 106 seats and would need outside support to reach the magic mark of 137. 

Imran Khan at the PTI's headquarters watches the results come in on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. The nation voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election that has been plagued by allegations that the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre in Quetta.
Loading...