Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan Leads, Glitch Delays Official Results Amid Charges of Rigging

Pakistan Election 2018 results are pouring in and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a substantial lead over Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari. In case of a hung National Assembly, the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto could play kingmaker. PTI's main rival PML-N has has rejected the results of the poll Thursday as counting was still underway, alleging "blatant" rigging. Party chief Shehbaz Sharif, said, "It's such a blatant rigging that everyone has started crying. Today what they have done has pushed Pakistan back 30 years... We reject this result," he said during a midnight press conference. "People will not bear it," he added. The third major party in the race, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also raised alarms over the counting process on Thursday. "My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country," tweeted PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding: "Inexcusable & outrageous". Many smaller parties have also rejected the results. PTI supporters were already holding small celebrations in cities across the country, including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Rawalpindi, with fireworks, dancing and reports of celebratory gunshots.