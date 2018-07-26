Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan Will Never Ally With Sharif or Bhutto, Say PTI Sources

Imran Khan Only Politician to Contest Five Seats and Win All of Them | Prior to Imran Khan, only Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested from four constituencies at the same time where he had won three and lost one seat to Mufti Mehmood. It’s a record in the history of Pakistan’s election that Khan is contesting from five areas and winning all of them.
Imran Khan Was a Gatecrasher in Politics, Says PTI Chief's Biographer Frank Huzur | Author Frank Huzur who is the only person to pen down Imran Khan’s political biography says that he had sacrificed his personal life for the sake of serving his people in Pakistan. Excerpts from his interview: "Imran decided to separate from Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith, a Jew, as it was very difficult to get trusted by your people in an Islamic country like Pakistan. It is a tough job and he wanted to be in the good books of the people of Pakistan after which his wife also agreed and they decided to separate. They are good friends even today. Imran’s only aim was to get the people of Pakistan rid off Bhuttos and Sharifs as there was no other option for the people. Being an outsider who did not have any political legacy, Imran was a gatecrasher in politics. He was the twelfth man who took politics in his country by storm." — Firstpost
Harsha Bhogle on Imran Khan as Next Pakistan Prime Minister | Famous Indian cricket commenter Harsha Bhogle expresses amazement as former cricketer Imran Khan is inching closer to become the next Pakistan Prime Minister. "So finally, Imran Khan as Prime Minister? Have admired him enormously as a cricketer and as a cricket captain. Will be interesting to see how he leads a nation." he says. Meanwhile, Khan's party meeting, which was supposed to be held at 2pm, has now been postponed to 4:30 pm IST.
Aamir Liaquat has won from NA 245. Controversial figure and a staunch critic of the Ahmadis. Has been criticised by Amnesty and by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority time and again. PTI chairman has won his Mianwali seat with 49,842 votes. According to Reuters, the main viewing screen and computer appears at EC office in Islamabad have malfunctioned and haven’t been updating for at least the last 30 minutes. Sources say that an alliance with PML(N) or PPP would mean fighting our own ideology. There is no chance of that. "PTI is in a comfortable position. Along with a few from Grand Democratic Alliance and Independent candidates, we will form government," Sources in PTI said.
Counting Stopped in Constituencies where Tahreek-e-Labbaik Was Winning | Results in constituencies where Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is winning have been stopped and polling agents are forced to leave the premises without giving them signed copies of Form 45. TLP founder chairman Khadim Hussain Rizvi and and Pir Mohammad Afzal Qadri have condemned the action of the poll officials, and said that this is a blantant violations of the rules. — Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan.
RECAP: Over 30 Killed in Pakistan's Quetta on Election Day | At least 34 people were killed, including 31 in a deadly suicide blast outside a polling station in Pakistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls. In Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 31 people, including five policemen and two minors outside the polling station, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan Party Leaders Call It Worst Elections in Country's History | The Guardian reports that all major political parties have rejected the result of Pakistan General Election 2018. "The election were completely rigged and it was one of the worst elections in the history of Pakistan. We would not accept the result. All major political parties, who rejected the result— PML N, PPP, MMA, NP, will hold a press conference tomorrow in Islamabad in order to decide their future course of actions concerning the country wise rigged elections. Frontier Corps, Army and Election Commission of Pakistan have been on the same table for manipulating the election in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. The country has become a laughing stock globally because the final election results are still withheld and Army has decided the candidates not the masses. In Balochistan, Army, ECP and FC did selection. Such as in PB 44, they did not allow our people to caste their votes, and did not count the result of many polling stations. They did it in entire Balochistan. But we will not keep mum and fight for democracy and public mandate," Hasil Khan Bezinjo, President of the National Party, told The Guardian.
Indian Union Minister on Pakistan Elections | "Pakistan elections are rigged. Observers have said it was rigged. Military was there on the polling booths. You ensured that Nawaz Sharif & his daughter land in jail & don't get to campaign. You ensured disturbances in Bilawal Bhutto's meetings," Union Minister RK Singh says.
It was rigged. Observers have said it was rigged. Military was there on the polling booths. You ensured that Nawaz Sharif & his daughter land in jail & don't get to campaign. You ensured disturbances in Bilawal Bhutto's meetings: Union Minister RK Singh on #PakistanElection pic.twitter.com/20m8ZzzmAF— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
Union Minister on Imran Khan as Next Pakistan Prime Minister | "Military is supporting Imran Khan from the beginning. It's not new. Khan has always been a military candidate. It's not us, but people of Pakistan who are saying so," claims Union Minister RK Singh on Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leading in Pakistan General Elections trends.
Military is supporting him from the start, it's not new. Imran Khan has always been a military candidate. It's not us, but people of Pakistan who are saying so: Union Minister RK Singh on Imran Khan's party PTI leading in #PakistanGeneralElections trends pic.twitter.com/od5UJfO0cU— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
RECAP: When PTI 'Sought' Amitabh Bachchan's and Madhuri Dixit's Help | Ahead of Pakistan general elections, a poster of a much younger Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Amitabh Bachchan, along with who is reportedly a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had created quite a buzz on the social media. Featuring the party’s election symbol of a bat with PTI written on it, a cut-out of a child’s face along with the Bollywood actors and the candidate’s face in the middle, the poster reportedly was spotted in Multan, a city in Pakistan. According to Maleeha Siddiqui, a journalist from Pakistan, the name of the candidate is Sardar Abbas Dogar.
Sardar Abbas Dogar of PTI channels Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan for his election campaign! #GE2018 https://t.co/IScEpk24t5— maleeha siddiqui (@siddiquimaleeha) July 22, 2018
RECAP — The Town That Doesn't Vote: Pakistan's Ahmadis Say Forced to Abstain | The people of Rabwah, in Punjab province, are predominantly Ahmadi Muslims, and abstain from elections due to what they say are discriminatory laws that target their minority sect. Pakistan’s election laws place Ahmadis on a separate voter registration list categorising them as non-Muslim. Community leaders say this violates their right to religious self-identify as Muslim. “It’s a matter of our faith so there can be no compromise on that,” community spokesman Salim Ud Din told Reuters. Pakistan’s Election Commission did not respond to requests for comment. In a letter sent to Salim Ud Din, the commission said it was “following law which cannot be changed by the commission”. Community leaders say anti-Ahmadi rhetoric has intensified in the lead-up to Wednesday’s general election, as politicians seek to shore up support among religiously conservative voters and head off the challenge posed by two new Islamist parties. Last year, a row over proposed changes to the election law that would have eased some of the barriers on Ahmadis participating in elections saw the group denounced on the floor of Pakistan’s parliament, while one of the new Islamist parties held street protests.
Meanwhile, Twitterati has started comparing Pakistan elections to Game of Thrones.
These Elections have been nothing short of a season of game of thrones, except there is no Khaleesi. House Stark members are just missing and Stanis with the help of white walkers defeats the Lannisters because who in their right mind would mess with the white walkers. #pakistan— Hamza Ghaznavi (@Hamza_Ghaznavi) July 26, 2018
Just asked someone to explain Pakistan elections to me and pic.twitter.com/fRbWQxR9tD— HashashinTag (@HashashinTag) July 25, 2018
Muttahida Majlis-e-Ama to Summon 'All Parties Conference' Over Pakistan Elections Rigging | Fazlur Rehman, the head of an alliance of religious parties, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, has announced summoning an “All Parties Conference” over rigging in Wednesday’s landmark poll, The Guardian reports quoting journalist Mehreen Zahra-Malik. “The rigged results are unacceptable” to the alliance, Rehman said in a statement. All major political parties, other than Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have alleged rigging. There were also widespread allegations of “engineering” by the military in the run up to the vote.
Latest Trends | PTI's Asad Qaiser wins from NA-18 Swabi 1 with 77,791 votes. He was trailed by MMA's Fazal Ali who bagged 33,667 votes. PML-N’s Azhar Qayyum Nahara wins NA-84 Gujranwala 6 with 119,612 votes, against PTI’s Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz who got 89,728 votes. PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah wins PS-26 Khairpur 1 with 48,546 votes. GDA’s Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh is runner-up with 27,974 votes. PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan wins NA-22 Mardan 3 with 58,577 votes. He has defeated MMA’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim who received 56,318 votes. BNP’s Naseer Ahmed wins PB-32 Quetta 9 with 6,795 votes, beating MMA’s Abdul Ghafoor Haider who received 4,434 votes to finish second. PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf wins NA-58 Rawalpindi 2 with 125,090 votes. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Azeem comes in second with 96,574 votes. PML-N’s Ebadullah Khan wins NA-10 Shangla with 33,804 votes. ANP's Suder-ur Rehman comes in second with 32,780 votes.
CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: Army Says Prepared For Challenges Along LoC
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat.
BBC Video Shows Wasim Akram as Imran Khan | As poll results are still trickling in, a BBC journalist Tina Daheley pointed out that a B-roll used by the British Broadcasting Corporation was that of cricketer Wasim Akram, and not Imran Khan, as the anchor speculates if the PTI chief and former cricketer has a chance to become prime minister.
“Is Imran Khan, the British-educated former cricket player about to become Prime Minister of Pakistan?”— Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) July 26, 2018
- probably, but the man in this clip is WASIM AKRAM. pic.twitter.com/Dbyj782Zw0
Certain that #ImranKhan will be the next PM of Pakistan. Allegations of rigging are baseless. There is an attempt to create distrust in the election: Hafeezullah Niazi, Imran's cousin tells CNN-News18.
#EXCLUSIVE -- Certain that #ImranKhan will be the next PM of Pakistan. Allegations of rigging are baseless. There is an attempt to create distrust in the election: Hafeezullah Niazi, Imran's cousin tells CNN-News18 | #PakPicksImran pic.twitter.com/6NNaQG2ST1— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 26, 2018
Some Big Names Who Have Lost Their Own Seats
1. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost from NA 246 (Karachi South)
2. Shehbaz Sharif lost from NA 249 (Karachi West)
3. Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost from NA 57 (Rawalpindi)
4. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost from NA 158 (Multan)
'Imran Khan WIll be Next Pakistan Prime Minister': PTI Chief's Cousin | Imran Khan's cousin Hafeez Ullah Niazi tells CNN-News18 that allegations of rigging are baseless and should not be given importance. "There is attempt to create distrust among people regarding fairness of the election," he says. Niazi says that it is almost certain that Khan will be next Pakistan Prime Minister.
RECAP: Conservative Areas See Women Vote for First Time | In a historic first, women in some conservative parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab came out of their homes to cast their votes in the general election on Wednesday as candidates sought to fulfil the legal requirement of minimum 10 per cent women’s turnout to validate their result, Dawn reported in today's edition. In Balochistan, too, women came out in large numbers to vote despite terror attacks and repeated threats. Women in tribal areas and other conservative areas had been barred from voting in the past general elections, as the practice of keeping women from voting is a norm under verbal and written agreements between candidates and family elders in such areas. However, for the first time in the country’s electoral history, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) annulled the result of Dir Lower (PK-95) by-polls in 2015 after finding that none of the registered women voters had cast votes. The Elections Act requires the ECP to declare an election null and void if women’s turnout in a constituency is less than 10pc of its total polled votes. On Wednesday, candidates and local administration on ECP directives ensured at least 10pc turnout of women voters in the districts notorious for barring women from voting. The measures encouraged women voters not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir Lower but also in a village of Punjab’s Sahiwal district to visit their respective polling stations and cast their vote.
What Does Pakistan Media Say on Latest Election Result Trends | PTV News so far, quoting Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has released the final results of 40 National Assembly constituencies, according to which PTI is in the lead with its candidates winning 28 seats; PML-N has secured 5 seats; PPPP 3, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 1 and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) 1. Two seats have been secured by independent candidates.
Latest Trends: PTI Continues to Lead, Independents Spring Up Surprise | PTI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha wins NA-85 Mandi Bahauddin 1 with 99,996 votes, beating PML-N's Mushahid Raza who got 80,387 votes. PTI’s Junaid Akbar wins NA-8 Malakand by securing 81,310 votes. He has defeated PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who came in second with 43,724 votes. PTI's Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 Swat-2 with 68,162 votes, defeating PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif who secured 22,756 votes to be ranked second. PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes.
Imran Khan's Former Wife Jemima Goldsmith Congratulates Him | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith congratulated him for becoming 'Pakistan’s next PM'. "22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI," she tweeted.
22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018
I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 mo old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep" & after my gasp, “… the other way.” He roared with laughter— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018
European Union Election Observation Mission Report Awaited on 'Rigged' Pakistan Elections | The European Union Election Observation Mission had 120 monitors at polling stations in major centres across Pakistan, with the exception of Balochistan. They are due to give a press conference. If the EU mission says the vote was rigged, as six major parties claim, protests could be hard to contain. Some are pointing to the months-long street protest held by Imran Khan’s months-long “dharna” after the 2013 election, on the basis of much flimsier allegations of ballot-fixing (crucially, not shared by other parties). Yet that protest was granted space by Pakistan’s army, which tacitly approved. A similar PMLN-led protest could face the same pressure tactics as its largest campaign rally on the streets of Lahore, when hundreds of party workers were arbitrarily arrested.
Latest Trends | PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes. MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes. Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes. PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes. PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes. PTI’s Zartaj Gul wins NA-191 DG Khan 3 with 79,817 votes. PML-N’s Awais Leghari runner-up with 54,548 votes.
All Eyes on Imran Khan's Party Meeting at 2 pm | Pakistan election results are likely to be out by evening, a full 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening. Pakistan newspaper The Express Tribune said in its edition this morning that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a party meeting at 2 pm today to mull government formation.
