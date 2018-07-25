Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Imran Khan's PTI Takes Early Lead, Bhutto's PPP Dominating in Sindh

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Hours after polling began for the general elections, an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up outside a polling station in Bhosa Mandi area of Balochistan's provincial capital, Quetta, killing 31 people, including policemen. In separate incidents, four persons were killed in poll-related violence. Clashes erupted between rival parties outside several polling stations, reports said.
A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.
EARLY TRENDS | Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading on 64 parliamentary seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ahead on 46 seats in the initial round of the counting in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military. The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari is leading on 28 seats, indicating that he could play a 'kingmaker' in case of a hung parliament. Independents are leading on 20 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi – is leading on 11 seats.
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today urged the people to vote to defeat the "inimical forces" working against the country, amid charges of manipulation by the powerful military in the just-concluded elections. Gen Bajwa and his wife exercised their franchise in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the spokesperson for the military's media wing said. He urged the people to "come out and vote undeterred" in order to defeat enemy forces working against Pakistan, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted along with a picture of the stout army chief at the polling centre.
READ | Imran Khan: Will the 'Sultan of Swing' be the New 'King' of Pakistan?
The jury is still divided over Imran Khan, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who ran a strong campaign on an anti-corruption message.
Imran Khan (4192 votes) is leading in NA-95, Mianwali which is one of the five constituencies that he is contesting. PML-N's Abid ullah khan trails with (976 votes). Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan is hoping to become Pakistan's prime minister after 20 years of being dismissed at the polls, as the country prepares for results of an election pitting him against the party of jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.
Pakistan's election commission today rejected a plea by major political parties to extend the polling time by an hour, amid reports of slow voting in many constituencies, according to a media report. The voting closed at 6:00 pm (local time) as scheduled. The request to extend the voting time was initiated by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was later joined by the Awami Muslim League (AML), the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaad (PTI).
READ | Imran Khan's Vote May be Cancelled for Violating Code of Conduct
Imran Khan came under scanner of the Election Commission of Pakistan for not maintaining the secrecy and casting his vote in full view of the media and cameras.
