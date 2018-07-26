Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: EC Rejects Rigging Allegations, Blames Results' Delay on 'First Time System'

Jul 26, 2018 8:04 am (IST)

Success of Imran Khan's PTI marks a new era, Says Dawn Newspaper This Morning | Some estimates say that Imran will win more than 100 seats. Even if the PTI secures 90-odd seats his wish will be fulfilled and he would not require the crutches that some others might have been quite keen to offer him in his attempt to lead this country as its chief executive. He can well do with the support of the ‘azad’ (Independent) Members National Assembly (MNAs) even though for longevity’s sake he may be advised to cultivate good relations with smaller groups among the nationalists and Islamists that may yet sneak into the parliament. According to Pakistan's newspaper, Dawn, this PTI success marks a new era. Imran’s struggle was avowedly to end the domination of not just one party but he sought to correct a whole system that had been exploited. The main culprits in his book were the Pakistan Peoples Party and the PML-N. In some of his recent remarks he made it quite clear that he was allergic to the idea of having to enter into an alliance with the PPP of Asif Zardari, who to the PTI cadres is epitome of all that is bad in the country.