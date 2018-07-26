Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: PM-elect Imran Khan Calls for Dialogue to Resolve Kashmir Issue

Ahead of the final results, PTI chief Imran Khan said India and Pakistan should work together towards peace and end human rights violation in the region. He addressed the nation as the mandate has turned out to be largely in his favour. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in over 110 seats as the results keep trickling in. Earlier, speaking to CNN-News18, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf voiced his support for the mandate in favour of Imran Khan. Musharraf has also said that Khan has never voiced any discontentment against India. Pakistani cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan is leading in projected partial results of the general elections, as the party of his jailed chief rival, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, rejected the eventual result as "blatantly" rigged. Khan's camp is increasingly getting confident, but still appears likely to fall short of a clear majority in the Pakistan National Assembly. Full results are expected later in the morning.
Meanwhile, as results kept trickling in, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim in Multan's Shujabad constituency. Asad Murtaza Gilani, former PM’s nephew, won the seat in 2002. Murtaza died during a stampede while on Hajj in 2015, following which Gilani decided to fight from the seat. According to local media, some political observers believed that Gilani would look for sympathy votes in Murtaza's name. However, his attempt seems to have gone in vain with Imran Khan's PTI inching close to form the next government in Pakistan. On the other hand, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed seems to have been rejected by Pakistani voters as none of the candidates associated with extremism in past have leads.
As per ECP our final count is 6,109 votes in PS-111 and we stand at 5th behind PTI, MMA, PPP, PMLN & ahead of MQM, PSP, GDA & TLP. We maintain that elections were not transparent and severe irregularities were noted. We don't blame any Party but ECP. We will contest this result: Jibran Nasir, human rights activist.
Pakistan is willing to improve its ties with India, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said today, asserting that the blame game between the two neighbours, detrimental to the sub-continent, should stop. "If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start," 65-year-old Khan said in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the general elections held yesterday. Khan said Kashmir is the "core" issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks.
BBC Apologizes to Imran Khan | The BBC has issued an apology for confusing Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan with his former teammate Wasim Akram in its election-related coverage. During its flagship night-time news show, ‘Newsnight', BBC2 showed footage of former left-arm pacer Wasim Akram instead of right-handed all-rounder Khan as he emerged as the frontrunner in the Pakistani general elections.
Imran Khan: I will change the way the rich politicians have misused taxpayer's money. No country from the outside will save us from our economic crisis.
Imran Khan: We will use the PM’s house for educational purposes and not use them for personal needs.
Imran Khan on charges of rigging: If you think there has been rigging, we will open all the ballots again.
Imran Khan: I will make Pakistan's policies for the poor, which includes minorities, and ensure that they rise from their problems
Imran Khan: But India must make that effort. It only continues to blame Pakistan for everything that happens around the world. Our friendship is imperative for the subcontinent.
Imran Khan: India and Pakistan must sit together and solve the Kashmir problem. If this blame game continues, we are still on square one. We are ready to better things with you, India. You come one step towards us, we will too. If the Army enters a civil society, there is bound to be human righhts violation.
Imran Khan on Kashmir: We must have trade ties with India to ensure good ties with each other. But unfortunately, our biggest problem is Kashmir. The situation in Kashmir with respect to human rights violation is bad. People have suffered.
Imran Khan on India: Coming to the ties with India, the Indian media have been portraying me like a Bollywood film villain. They have said that everything bad that happens with India is because of me or will be. I am the one who has maximum contact with India, thanks to cricket.
Imran Khan: Till now, Pakistan has been used by the US to fight their wars. Now we want mutually beneficial relations. Iran and Saudi Arabia are also our allies. We want to work towards ending the fight in Middle East and reconcile them.
Imran Khan: Would like to have open borders with Afghanistan.
Imran Khan on Afghanistan: It is the country which has seen the worst of terrorism. If there is peace in Afghanistan, there will be peace in Pakistan.
Imran Khan: Foreign policy is a major concern for us. We have to have good relations with all our neighbours. We will further strengthen our ties with China, we will take lessons from how China have dealt with the poverty and hunger issues. CPEC is a huge chance for us to bring investment into the country.
Imran Khan: We have athe world's youngest population. If we don't get the investment, where will we get them the jobs? Our governance will be something that Pakistan has never seen. I promise you that we will reduce expenses.
Imran Khan promises to eradicate corruption | Imran Khan: Our target is the Pakistani overseas. We will invite them to come and invest here. Corruption is a deterrent. People go to Dubai or Malaysia, but don't come to Pakistan. I pledge that we won’t be like those politicians who have used tax payers money for their personal use.
Imran Khan: The biggest challenge for Pakistan is its economy. Emphasis is development. Unless that happens, investment will not come in. Never has Pakistan borrowed so much money, never has the Pakistan currency fallen so low against the dollar. We have to fix the economy.
Imran Khan addresses Pakistan, says, "I will promise you that we will not do any political victimization. We will ensure strict action against all those who are against the laws. Our institutions will be strong enough to check those in government. Accountability will start with me."
Imran Khan: Never in the history of electoral procedures has there been a personal attack like the one on me in the last three years. I have forgotten and forgiven all that I have.
Imran Khan: Medina was an ideal state. There was justice is that state, downtrodden were treated well. I want Pakistan to emulate the same principles.
Imran Khan: We became the opposite of the welfare state we were to become. The state where poverty rose, and the big dream for equality in Pakistan deteriorated.
Imran Khan: A country is not known by how well their rich live. It is judged by how their poor live. We have a lot to learn from China, how have lifted 70 crore people out of poverty.
Imran Khan: I will fulfill my promises. Our policies will be focussed on the labour, farmers so that they can teach their kids well.
Imran Khan: Have seen the collapse of governance in Pakistan. This election is historic. Democracy is being strengthened in Pakistan. (TV grab)
Imran Khan: I want to tell you why I wanted to enter politics. I had everything. I got into politics because I wanted Pakistan to be a country that my role model Jinnah had dreamt of.
Imran Khan: Today, I would like to laud the people of Balochistan, who despite all odds, a powerful attack, came out in huge numbers to cast their votes.
Imran Khan: I started my journey 1996. Finally, today, God has allowed me this position to do what I had always wanted to do, work on the manifesto I had started out with then.