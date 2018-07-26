Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: PM-elect Imran Khan Calls for Dialogue to Resolve Kashmir Issue

Read More

Ahead of the final results, PTI chief Imran Khan said India and Pakistan should work together towards peace and end human rights violation in the region. He addressed the nation as the mandate has turned out to be largely in his favour. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in over 110 seats as the results keep trickling in. Earlier, speaking to CNN-News18, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf voiced his support for the mandate in favour of Imran Khan. Musharraf has also said that Khan has never voiced any discontentment against India. Pakistani cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan is leading in projected partial results of the general elections, as the party of his jailed chief rival, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, rejected the eventual result as "blatantly" rigged. Khan's camp is increasingly getting confident, but still appears likely to fall short of a clear majority in the Pakistan National Assembly. Full results are expected later in the morning.Meanwhile, as results kept trickling in, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim in Multan's Shujabad constituency. Asad Murtaza Gilani, former PM’s nephew, won the seat in 2002. Murtaza died during a stampede while on Hajj in 2015, following which Gilani decided to fight from the seat. According to local media, some political observers believed that Gilani would look for sympathy votes in Murtaza's name. However, his attempt seems to have gone in vain with Imran Khan's PTI inching close to form the next government in Pakistan. On the other hand, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed seems to have been rejected by Pakistani voters as none of the candidates associated with extremism in past have leads.