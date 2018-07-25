Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends, Counting to Start Soon Even as Multiple Attacks Leave 34 Dead

Jul 25, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)

Political leaders condemn suicide attack in Quetta | PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the suicide attack in Quetta. "Heart broken to learn of martyrdom of innocent people including police officials & injuries sustained by others in a terrorist attack in Quetta at a time when the people are exercising their democratic right of vote. My profound condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

PTI-chief Imran Khan also condemned the terrorist attack. "Condemnable terrorist attack in Quetta by enemies of Pak seeking to disrupt our democratic process. Saddened by the loss of innocent lives. Pakistanis must defeat the terrorists' design by coming out in strength to cast their vote," Khan tweeted.

The attack in the troubled province of Balochistan is the second major attack this month after nearly 150 people were killed and some 200 injured when a suicide bomber attacked an election corner meeting of the Baluchistan Awami Party in Mastung district.