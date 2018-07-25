GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends, Counting to Start Soon Even as Multiple Attacks Leave 34 Dead

News18.com | July 25, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pakistanis voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with the prospect of neither winning a clear majority. A decade after Pakistan was last ruled by a military government, the election has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. The most recent opinion polls say the two parties are running neck-and-neck. Khan has emerged as a slight favourite in national polls, but the divisive race is likely to come down to Punjab, the country's most populous province, where Sharif's party has clung to its lead in recent surveys. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in the western city of Quetta, where security sources said the bomber drove his motorcycle into a police vehicle. A few others were also killed in separate attacks elsewhere in the trouble-torn state. Earlier this month, a suicide bomber killed 149 people at an election rally in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province. That attack was also claimed by Islamic State militants. About 371,000 soldiers have been stationed at polling stations across the country to prevent attacks, nearly five times the number deployed at the last election in 2013. About 106 million people are registered to vote in the polls. Voting ended at 6 p.m (1300 GMT). Results will start trickling in within hours and the likely winner should be known by around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 25, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)
Jul 25, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

Jul 25, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

Minority Voters Not Allowed to Cast Votes in Islamabad, Says Report | Some members belonging to the minority communities were not allowed to cast their votes in a constituency in Pakistan's capital during the general election in the Muslim-majority nation, a media report said today. The incident occured in Islamabad's NA-54 constituency, Dawn reported. Awami Workers Party complained that minority voters at the polling station were not being allowed to vote as the polling staff had no voter lists for minorities. Hindus, Christians and Ahmadis among other religious groups in Pakistan are routinely discriminated against. The number of non-Muslim voters or religious minorities in Pakistan has climbed to 3.63 million in 2018 with the Hindus at 1.77 million maintaining their majority among the religious minority electorate. 

Jul 25, 2018 6:44 pm (IST)

Polling concludes across Pakistan. Those present within premises of polling stations will still be able to cast their vote. Election Commission of Pakistan orders that no elections results can be broadcasted before 7pm. Results will start trickling in within hours, and the likely winner should be known by around 2 am on Thursday. Whichever party wins, it will face a mounting and urgent in-tray, from the economic crisis to worsening relations with on-off ally the United States to deepening cross-country water shortages.

Jul 25, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

Imran Khan May Face ECP Action For Violating Code of Conduct | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's vote from a parliamentary seat in Islamabad, from where he is also contesting the general elections, may be cancelled by the election commission for allegedly violating the code of conduct, said media reports. Khan came under scanner of the Election Commission of Pakistan for not maintaining the secrecy and casting his vote in full view of the media and cameras. Reports suggest that President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif may also face action after the poll panel took serious note of them interaction with the media after casting their votes. The poll body took notice of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, the PML-N leader and Asif speaking to media after casting their vote, a senior ECP official said.
"Actions may be taken against politicians who delivered speeches and those who voted on-camera, with their every move being monitored (by the ECP)," ECP spokesperson Nadeem Qasim was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune. 

Jul 25, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)

Political leaders condemn suicide attack in Quetta | PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the suicide attack in Quetta. "Heart broken to learn of martyrdom of innocent people including police officials & injuries sustained by others in a terrorist attack in Quetta at a time when the people are exercising their democratic right of vote. My profound condolences to the bereaved families," he said. 

 PTI-chief Imran Khan also condemned the terrorist attack. "Condemnable terrorist attack in Quetta by enemies of Pak seeking to disrupt our democratic process. Saddened by the loss of innocent lives. Pakistanis must defeat the terrorists' design by coming out in strength to cast their vote," Khan tweeted.

 The attack in the troubled province of Balochistan is the second major attack this month after nearly 150 people were killed and some 200 injured when a suicide bomber attacked an election corner meeting of the Baluchistan Awami Party in Mastung district.

Jul 25, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)

34 killed in Violence Across Pakistan on Election Day | At least 34 people were killed, including 31 in a deadly suicide blast outside a polling station in Pakistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls. In Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 31 people, including five policemen and two minors outside the polling station, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported. Quetta is the provincial capital of Balochistan province. A suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station near Quetta's Eastern Bypass but failed due to heavy presence of the Frontier Corps and the Police in and outside the polling station.

Jul 25, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Terrorism, Economy and More: Inside Election Manifestos of Pakistan's Top 3 Political Parties

The major political parties of Pakistan admitted that terrorism and radicalisation have isolated Pakistan globally, and pledged in their election manifesto to combat the scourges if they are voted to power in the July 25 general election.

Jul 25, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Imran Khan: Will the 'Sultan of Swing' be the New 'King' of Pakistan? | The jury is still divided over Imran Khan, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who ran a strong campaign on an anti-corruption message. For some he is akin to Donald Trump and for some he is the ‘messiah’ Pakistan needs today. But most observers agree that the cricketer-turned-politician is the frontrunner in the Pakistan elections. Khan’s rise in politics has been controversial but meteoric. In 1996 Khan formed his party PTI and fought the election in 1997 from two constituencies—NA-53 (Mianwali) and NA- 94 (Lahore)—but lost both to PML-N candidates. For the next four years he didn’t do much in the political spectrum other than his covert support for General Pervez Musharraf. In the 2002 elections, he won only his own seat from Mianwali and that’s when his tied with army and his right-wing inclinations started to surface. It was during this time that Khan was strongly linked to the Lt Gen Hameed Gul, the former head of the ISI.

Jul 25, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

About 106 million people are registered to vote in Pakistan polls due to close at 6 p.m (1300 GMT). Results will start trickling in within hours, and the likely winner should be known by around 2 a.m. on Thursday. Whichever party wins, it will face a mounting and urgent in-tray, from the economic crisis to worsening relations with on-off ally the United States to deepening cross-country water shortages.

Jul 25, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Here's a Look at Key Players of the High-voltage Pakistan Elections Today

The 2018 poll is considered a vital step for Pakistan, and represents only the second democratic transition in a country ruled by the military for roughly half its history.

Jul 25, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Opinion polls say the two parties are running neck-and-neck. Imran Khan has emerged as a slight favourite in national polls, but the divisive race is likely to come down to Punjab, the country's most populous province, where Nawaz Sharif's party has clung to its lead in recent surveys.

Jul 25, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

Pakistanis voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with the prospect of neither winning a clear majority. A decade after Pakistan was last ruled by a military government, the election has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. 

