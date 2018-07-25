Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Imran Khan's PTI Thanks People But May Need Outside Support to Form Govt

Event Highlights
Independents are leading on 23 seats according to trends available for 209 seats out of 272 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - is leading on 11 seats. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.
A look at the incredible journey of legendary cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, who is widely regarded as being an ally of what remains the most powerful institution in Pakistan - the army, and a frontrunner for the position of the prime minister of Pakistan.
The military has ruled Pakistan through various coups for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947. Even during the civilian rule, the generals have wielded enormous power, setting the agenda for the country's foreign and security policies. The Pakistani election commission was also criticised for deploying the Army both inside and outside of polling stations.
Nearly 10.6 crore people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies. The election marks the second democratic transition of power in the nation's 70-year history. While polling stations officially opened for voting at 8 AM, enthusiastic citizens queued up outside their respective stations as early as 7 AM. For a smooth polling process, the ECP had deployed around 1.6 million staff at polling stations across the country. About 4,49,465 policemen and over 3,70,000 military personnel were deployed for security. A public holiday was declared across the country today in order to facilitate the voting process.
Two brothers -- namesakes of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif -- cast their votes, as Pakistan went to polls today, Geo News reported. Brothers Nawaz and Shehbaz exercised their voting right in Rajanpur 2 assembly constituency of Punjab Province. The brother duo said their father, Muhammad Sharif, named them after the PML-N leaders owing to his "love for the party".
As of 10pm on Wednesday, Imran Khan's PTI was leading the race with 93 seats, while the PML (N) - led by the beleaguered Sharif brothers - was trailing at second place with 52
PTI chief Imran Khan has staunchly denied allegations by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party that he is getting help from the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and still sets key security and foreign policy in the nuclear-armed nation. The army has also dismissed allegations of meddling in the election.
Whichever party wins, it will face a mounting and urgent in-tray, from a brewing economic crisis to worsening relations with on-off ally the United States to deepening cross-country water shortages. An anti-corruption crusader, Imran Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state" and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a predatory political elite hindering development in the impoverished mostly-Muslim nation of 208 million people, where the illiteracy rate hovers above 40 percent.
A lookalike of Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan today created a buzz among the voters as he came out to cast his ballot in Multan city of the Punjab province. Donning a white kurta and sporting black shades, the man was seen waving his hand like the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while taking selfies with the excited people after exercising his franchise.
Out of the four provinces of Pakistan, Punjab, is the most populous and also has the maximum number of the National Assembly seats.
A LOOK AT THE TRENDS SO FAR | Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in 94 parliamentary seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ahead on 53 seats in the initial round of counting today in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military. The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari is leading in 32 seats, a sign indicating that he could play a 'kingmaker' in case of a hung parliament, according to media reports. Independents are ahead on 20 seats according to trends available for 230 seats out of 272 seats. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - is leading in 11 national assembly seats.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweets thanking Karachi for voting in favour of Imran Khan.
Pakistanio!! In a landslide victory, Karachi has been liberated after decades of Thappa Mafia!!— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 25, 2018
Imran Khan wins against MQM !!#WazirEAzamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/CXQX5iTWST
Keeping a close watch on the Pakistan election results, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has said the new government in Pakistan must come out of the “cold war mentality”. He hoped that the new regime reciprocates India’s “approach of sovereign equality, natural friendship, and not just go by pre-conditions.”
Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks to members of media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The nation voted on Wednesday in a knife-edge general election that has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. Even as Pakistan came out to vote on Wednesday, several attacks marred the elections. A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling centre in Quetta.
