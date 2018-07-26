Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE: Wrong to Say Imran Khan is Anti-India, Says Pervez Musharraf

Speaking to CNN-News18, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has voiced his support for the mandate in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Musharraf has also said that Khan has never voiced any discontentment against India. Pakistani cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan is leading in projected partial results of the general elections, as the party of his jailed chief rival, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, rejected the eventual result as "blatantly" rigged. Khan's camp is increasingly getting confident, but still appears likely to fall short of a clear majority in the Pakistan National Assembly. Full results are expected later in the morning.
Meanwhile, as results kept trickling in, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim in Multan's Shujabad constituency. Asad Murtaza Gilani, former PM’s nephew, won the seat in 2002. Murtaza died during a stampede while on Hajj in 2015, following which Gilani decided to fight from the seat. According to local media, some political observers believed that Gilani would look for sympathy votes in Murtaza's name. However, his attempt seems to have gone in vain with Imran Khan's PTI inching close to form the next government in Pakistan. On the other hand, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed seems to have been rejected by Pakistani voters as none of the candidates associated with extremism in past have leads.
Jul 26, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)
Imran Khan's PTI tweets an image of the Prime Minister's Office.
It is heartening to know that the people of Pakistan have rejected extremist forces in the elections. That is the strength of democracy. One always gets to choose: former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jul 26, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)
In Lyari, Bilawal Bhutto's chief polling agent -- Senator Yousuf Baloch -- given the runaround when he asked for the results. In Larkana, PPP Sindh's President Nisar Khuhro was refused permission to meet the RO when he went to ask about the delay in the results.
Jul 26, 2018 5:00 pm (IST)
Jul 26, 2018 4:59 pm (IST)
Police officers have replaced Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan's private security guards outside his residence in Bani Gala.
Jul 26, 2018 4:56 pm (IST)
PMLN's Rana Sanaullah alleges 'votes were burnt and replaced' in his constituency, PP-113 in Punjab Province.
Jul 26, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)
SHEHBAZ SHARIF LOSES | PTI's Saleem Rehman defeats PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif in Swat by securing 68,162 votes.
Jul 26, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)
Jul 26, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob told reporters early on Thursday that counting had been delayed by technical failures in an electronic reporting system and the tallying was now being conducted manually. The results was to be declared around 2 am on Thursday but is yet to be out.
Jul 26, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)
Jul 26, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)
Imran Khan's PTI is currently leading with 114 seats in the 272-member Pakistan National Assembly. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has turned out to be the runner-up with 61 seats while Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is running third with 37 seats. Others, including Independents, have bagged 52 seats.
Jul 26, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)
Fehmida Mirza becomes first female lawmaker to have been elected five times on a general seat.
Jul 26, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)
Pakistani cricket icon-turned-politician Imran Khan nudged closer to power on Thursday after a general election that has been marred by long delays in ballot counting and accusations of rigging by opponents. But supporters of jailed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said the process was an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.
As we waited in studio to go on air, a news alert caught Imran Khan's attention. In some part of the world, a demagogue had been caught plundering enormous amount of wealth.
Jul 26, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)
PTI’s Syed Muhammad Abbas Jaffery wins PS-125, Karachi Central 3 with 30, 687 votes: Unofficial results from all polling stations. MQM’s Abdul Haseeb runner up with 26,818 votes, reports Geo News.
Jul 26, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan doesn't progress because of India. It's not Pakistan's fault that there is slow movement on peaceful bilateral talks.
Jul 26, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)
Pervez Musharraf to CNN-News18: Imran Khan is hawkish. Nawaz Sharif used to appease India. Imran Khan's reaction is only because of India.
Jul 26, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)
Musharraf: Some in the Indian media were saying how Imran Khan would punish India once in power. That is a very wrong perception. Imran Khan has never said anything about punishing India.
Jul 26, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)
Imran Khan gained experience and confidence of people: Musharraf
Jul 26, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)
Musharraf: Punjab is a large province and it is according to me is even more important than the Centre. Imran Khan will have to keep that in mind.
Jul 26, 2018 3:50 pm (IST)
Musharraf to CNN-News18: Who governs Punjab province is of utmost importance.
Jul 26, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)
Musharraf: Imran Khan still lacks knowledge of governance. He will have to learn about that.
I don't think the allegations of rigging are true. It is a problem with Pakistan that whoever loses starts complaining about rigging.
Jul 26, 2018 3:47 pm (IST)
Pervez Musharraf: Imran Khan will now have to learn governance, the modalities and how to do and what to do.
Jul 26, 2018 3:46 pm (IST)
MUSHARRAF SPEAKS TO NEWS18 | Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf speaks to CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob. Musharraf welcomes the mandate, says "I'm very happy. Imran Khan has some problem areas, but he is a very honest man, wants to do good and has some good qualities too."
Jul 26, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)
PML-N's Malik Muhamad Afzal Khokhar wins NA-136, Lahore 14 with 88,831 votes. PTI's Malik Asad Ali Khokhar runner up with 44,669 votes.
Jul 26, 2018 3:42 pm (IST)
Reports of ECP now receiving results through fax as its Result Transfer System (RTS) malfunctions.
Jul 26, 2018 3:40 pm (IST)
Pervez Khattak, Shah Farman and Atif Khan early frontrunners for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's job.
Jul 26, 2018 3:15 pm (IST)
Imran Khan Only Politician to Contest Five Seats and Win All of Them | Prior to Imran Khan, only Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested from four constituencies at the same time where he had won three and lost one seat to Mufti Mehmood. It’s a record in the history of Pakistan’s election that Khan is contesting from five areas and winning all of them.
Jul 26, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)
Imran Khan Was a Gatecrasher in Politics, Says PTI Chief's Biographer Frank Huzur | Author Frank Huzur who is the only person to pen down Imran Khan’s political biography says that he had sacrificed his personal life for the sake of serving his people in Pakistan. Excerpts from his interview: "Imran decided to separate from Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith, a Jew, as it was very difficult to get trusted by your people in an Islamic country like Pakistan. It is a tough job and he wanted to be in the good books of the people of Pakistan after which his wife also agreed and they decided to separate. They are good friends even today. Imran’s only aim was to get the people of Pakistan rid off Bhuttos and Sharifs as there was no other option for the people. Being an outsider who did not have any political legacy, Imran was a gatecrasher in politics. He was the twelfth man who took politics in his country by storm." — Firstpost
Jul 26, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)
Harsha Bhogle on Imran Khan as Next Pakistan Prime Minister | Famous Indian cricket commenter Harsha Bhogle expresses amazement as former cricketer Imran Khan is inching closer to become the next Pakistan Prime Minister. "So finally, Imran Khan as Prime Minister? Have admired him enormously as a cricketer and as a cricket captain. Will be interesting to see how he leads a nation." he says. Meanwhile, Khan's party meeting, which was supposed to be held at 2pm, has now been postponed to 4:30 pm IST.