Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

In an Embarrassment to Imran Khan, Pak Electricity Dept Threatens to Snap Power at PM's Office Over Rs 41 Lakh Dues

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Secretariat currently owes over 41 lakh rupees to IESCO. For the previous month, this amount was 35 lakh rupees.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In an Embarrassment to Imran Khan, Pak Electricity Dept Threatens to Snap Power at PM's Office Over Rs 41 Lakh Dues
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: The electricity supply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Secretariat faces disconnection over non-payment of bills running into crores of rupees. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notice to this effect on Wednesday.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Secretariat currently owes over 41 lakh rupees to IESCO. For the previous month, this amount was 35 lakh rupees.

According to sources close to IESCO, the Secretariat has failed to pay the dues in spite of several reminder notices. "This is a recurrent problem with the Secretariat. We will cut off the power supply if dues are not paid," an IESCO source said.

Power cuts have worsened in Pakistan in recent years, becoming one of the main sources of discontent in the South Asian nation, often leaving entire neighbourhoods without electricity for up to half a day in the sweltering summer months.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram