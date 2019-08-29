Islamabad: The electricity supply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Secretariat faces disconnection over non-payment of bills running into crores of rupees. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notice to this effect on Wednesday.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Secretariat currently owes over 41 lakh rupees to IESCO. For the previous month, this amount was 35 lakh rupees.

According to sources close to IESCO, the Secretariat has failed to pay the dues in spite of several reminder notices. "This is a recurrent problem with the Secretariat. We will cut off the power supply if dues are not paid," an IESCO source said.

Power cuts have worsened in Pakistan in recent years, becoming one of the main sources of discontent in the South Asian nation, often leaving entire neighbourhoods without electricity for up to half a day in the sweltering summer months.

(With inputs from IANS)

