Pakistan Fails to Meet 22 Out of 27 FATF Targets, But Escapes 'Black List' For Four More Months

New Delhi: Pakistan has escaped for now the ‘Black List’ of the global terror watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but has been severely indicted for failing to deliver on most of its 27 targets and not putting a stop to terror financing. The FATF has given Pakistan till February 2020 to put its house in order or warned that it would blacklisted.

Pakistan was able to address only five out of the 27 targets given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad, responsible for series of attacks in India, the FATF noted, and the members unanimously decided to express serious concern with the overall lack of progress in addressing its transnational risks.

The Paris-based FATF took the decision after its five-day plenary, which concluded in the French capital.

"Strongly urge Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020, otherwise should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by next Plenary, the FATF will take action, including urging members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations/transactions with Pakistan," the FATF plenary said in a statement.

By making this decision public, the FATF has given notice to the global financial institutions that they need to prepare to red flag the jurisdiction and ready their systems for the eventuality in February 2020.

If Pakistan continues with the 'Grey List' or is put in 'Dark Grey' list, it would be very difficult for the country to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the European Union, making its financial condition more precarious.

"It was again decided by consensus that the FATF would retain Pakistan on the Grey List and warn Pakistan that if it did not complete its full Action Plan and show significant and sustainable progress action will be taken," an official privy to the development said.

Such action could include calling upon global financial institutions to give special attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistan. This language is the same as used for Iran, which is already on the Black List.

The FATF discussed all jurisdictions, which are under review, including Pakistan, and there was consensus on Pakistan, with its poor performance on the 27-point Action Plan, despite expiry of its 15-month timelines.

"It was noted that Pakistan was able to address only five out of 27 items. It was unanimously decided to express serious concern with overall lack of progress in addressing its transnational terror funding risks," the official said.

In light of the additional fact of Pakistan's poor performance on its mutual evaluation, chances of the country exiting the Grey List in the next few years are now reduced to nil and the possibility of a formal Black Listing in February 2020 is now highly probable.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It places nations in three categories – White List, Black List and Grey List. Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the FATF in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea.

The moment a nation gets put in the Black List, it invites immediate economic sanctions and punishment - borrowing will become difficult, non-banking financial institutions will come under financial scrutiny and bailouts and IMF packages will become harder to access.

Although Pakistan has failed to meet its targets, blocking a blacklisting required the support of only three countries with China, which at the helm of the FATF for now, and Turkey and Malaysia as members of FATF, Pakistan had just enough support to squeeze out of the threat this time. But there will be more pressure on Pakistan to comply on agenda items agreed upon June, 2018 where it has been found lacking.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.