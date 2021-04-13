world

Pakistan Expects to Get 15 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Through COVAX

File photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) receiving a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement Monday after meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Pakistan’s foreign minister says the country will receive 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses through the UN-backed COVAX program. Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement Monday after meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Qureshi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, said in a post on Twitter that the doses are expected to be delivered to Pakistan by May. Pakistan is currently seeing a third wave coronavirus surge, reporting 58 single-day deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The Islamic nation previously hoped to receive vaccines under the COVAX facility in April, and has largely relied on donated and imported Chinese vaccines.

first published:April 13, 2021, 07:01 IST