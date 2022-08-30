Pakistan Floods: Crops, Infra Damaged, Livestock Lost; Nation Requires $10Bn for Revival

Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the flood-ravaged country needs $10 billion to repair and rebuild the infrastructure which has been damaged by the devastating monsoon rains and flooding.

“Massive damage has been caused to infrastructure — especially in the areas of telecommunications, roads, agriculture and livelihoods,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by news agency AFP on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the floods damaged 452,000 houses, destroyed 218,000 houses, led to the loss of 794,000 of livestock and destroyed 2 million hectares worth of crops, as per data released by them on Monday.

The government has estimated that Sindh province alone accumulated damages of over $1.6billion due to the floods. The total loss which is $10 billion accounts for 3% of Pakistan’s total gross domestic product (GDP).

Kharif vegetables, sesame, tomato, chilli, onion, cotton, rice and date palm crops have sustained heavy damages, farmers told Pakistan’s media outlets.

The agricultural advisor to the chief minister of Sindh province said that agricultural loans disbursed to farmers ahead of the monsoons may be rescheduled and the interest on the loans might be waived.

These floods have affected 110 of the 150 districts of the country. Climate minister Sherry Rahman told the press that “literally a third” of the country was under water.

“When we send in water pumps, they say ‘Where do we pump the water?’ It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water out. To see the devastation on the ground is really mind-boggling,” Rahman was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an agreement to revive a loan program. The international lender will now lend $1.1 billion to the country immediately. The IMF has also added an extra $500 million to the total size of the package. The total package is $6.5 billion and the lender has agreed to the government’s request to extend the package through June 2023.

More than 1,000 people have died in the devastating floods and close to 34 million remain homeless. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh provinces continue to reel from the impact of the waves. Punjab has also been affected but the damage has been minimal compared to the western and northwestern regions of Pakistan.

(with inputs from AFP and Dawn)

