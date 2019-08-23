Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Writes to UNHCHR Again on Kashmir Issue
The letter highlighted in detail the context and consequences of India scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, Pak foreign ministry said.
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said it has sent another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Office said the letter was sent by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The Foreign Office said the foreign minister's letter is being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations.
India has categorically told the international community that its move to remove the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
Earlier on August 4, Qureshi had written to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and also held a telephonic conversation with her on August 8 on the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said.
