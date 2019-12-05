Pakistan Foils ISIS Plot to Target Intelligence Agency's Offices in South Punjab
Hand grenades, weapons and cash have been recovered from the two terrorists of Islamic State (IS) militant group arrested by Pakistan's security agencies on Thursday.
Picture for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Lahore: Pakistan's security agencies have thwarted an attack on the offices of an intelligence agency in south Punjab and arrested two terrorists of Islamic State (IS) militant group, an official said on Thursday.
"The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police received information that some terrorists are hiding near Alipur bypass Muzaffarghar, some 350 kms from Lahore, and they have planned to target the offices of an intelligence agency there," the CTD official said.
He said a team of CTD Multan in collaboration with local police and the intelligence agency raided their hideout on Tuesday night.
"The raiding team surrounded the hideout of terrorists forcing them to surrender. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Akhtar Alam and Hussain Ahmad. They belong to Daesh (Islamic State)," he said.
Hand grenades, weapons and cash have been recovered from them. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
Pakistan, which often denies the presence of Daesh (ISIS) in the country, has arrested scores of IS members mostly in Punjab during the last few years.
The trial of such suspects is held in anti-terrorism courts.
The authorities concerned usually do not officially share data with the media regarding the conviction of such suspects.
