Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Rakes Up Kashmir Issue Again, Makes False Statements

Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and made false claims demonizing India during an address to The Council of Foreign Relations in New York. The Pakistan foreign minister is in New York with other foreign dignitaries to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Bilawal made false claims that India is turning into a Hindu supremacist state and raised the Kashmir issues falsely accusing India of not respecting rights of minorities.

The Pakistan foreign minister said that barring India all nations extended help to Pakistan. Bilawal said he also did not expect help from India.

“India is not one of the countries that have offered assistance. As far as my party is concerned, my PM’s party is concerned, we are trying to create a peaceful environment with India, and we have consistently strong advocacy for engagement with India. But India has fundamentally changed,” the foreign minister said.

However, reports by the Business Standard and NDTV indicate that India was keen to help and was awaiting a green signal from Islamabad officials. PM Modi also extended condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by the devastating floods.

Bilawal also falsely claimed Christian minorities in India are also being persecuted. “It is increasingly becoming a Hindu-supremacist India at the expense of its Christian and Muslim minorities. They took steps which made engagement with India untenable,” he further added.

He admitted that the younger generation wants both countries to live side-by-side. “I think the younger people do have the space in the sense that we are not carrying the baggage of the past as much,” he further added.

India at the UN strongly refuted remarks made by Pakistan regarding minorities in India. India’s Joint Secretary of UNES (UN Economic and Social), Srinivas Gotru, earlier called Pakistan’s statement on India’s treatment of minorities ‘ironic’ given the poor track record of Islamabad when it comes to protecting minorities.

“It is ironic that Pakistan is speaking about the rights of minorities. For a country that has even stopped publishing its data to hide its same shameful record, it is amazing that they have even brought up this subject. It has a long history of having committed a grievous violation of minority rights that the world has ever seen,” Gotru said.

Gotru also pointed out that women from minority communities were subjected to forced marriages, forced conversions, murder and kidnappings.

(with inputs from ANI)

