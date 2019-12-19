Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi Again Writes to UN on Kashmir Issue

Qureshi apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi Again Writes to UN on Kashmir Issue
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.

In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has consistently updated the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres on the situation in Kashmir, the Foreign Office said.

In his latest letter on December 12, Qureshi apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister urged the UN Security Council to play its rightful role and also reiterated Pakistan's proposal to strengthen UNMOGIP's presence in the region.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Qureshi also warned that India could launch false flag attack to divert world attention from Kashmir.

He asked the Security Council to play its rightful role in averting any threats to peace and security in South Asia as well as bringing an immediate end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

The earlier letter by Qureshi to the President of the UNSC and the Secretary General were written on August 1,6,13 and 26, September 16 and October 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram