1-min read

Pakistan Foreign Minister Rules Out 'Military Option' in Kashmir Row

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.

He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.

