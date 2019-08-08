Pakistan Foreign Minister Rules Out 'Military Option' in Kashmir Row
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.
He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries, Episode 4 | The Controversy That Brewed In Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van
- Malaika Arora Shares Unseen Black and White Photo From Seaside Photoshoot
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal