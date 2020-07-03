Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantines at Home

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid-19," he said in a tweet. "I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers."
