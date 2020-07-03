WORLD

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantines at Home

File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi said he will continue to carry on his duties from home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid-19," he said in a tweet. "I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers."

