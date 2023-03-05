A senior Pakistani journalist by the name of Asad Ali Toor has claimed that the government has decided to arrest the former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. The ex-spy chief is likely to be charged with corruption, political engineering and promoting terror, sources said.

According to sources, the decision on his arrest has not been made by civil authority or under army law. It is also believed that he was working for the previous army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has been blamed by former prime minister Imran Khan for his ouster in April last year.

Sources said Gen Hameed will be arrested for allegedly inciting mutiny in the army, extortion, interference in politics as well as his activities related to spreading terror led by Pakistani Taliban in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, as well as for conspiring against the army.

Attacks carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have increased in the country after a ceasefire between the militant outfit and security forces was called off last year.

Sources further said the establishment had collected some serious evidence against Gen Hameed. The when and how of his arrest will soon be decided, they added.

One of the major allegations against him is that he not only profited financially from the TTP ceasefire but when it was decided that he will not be the army chief, the outfit broke the ceasefire, which resulted in a spate of killings.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that parliament also wanted to summon Hameed for his role in increasing incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif had announced that Gen Hameed should be called to parliament as he was “responsible for rising terrorism in Pakistan".

Asif had said he should be answerable for all that he did and be asked about his plans with regard to the TTP. The minister had also demanded that ex-PM Khan should be also be summoned along with Gen Hameed.

