English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Gets First Woman Chief Justice of High Court
Justice Tahira Safdar was sworn in as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan.
Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar Image: @pid_gov/ Twitter
Loading...
Islamabad: Justice Tahira Safdar was sworn in on Saturday as the first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court, according to a media report.
Justice Safdar was sworn in as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan, the Dawn reported.
She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan. She received her basic education from the Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her bachelor's degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.
Justice Safdar later earned a master's degree in Urdu literature from the University of Balochistan, as well as a degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.
After attaining success in a competitive examination held by the Balochistan Public Service Commission, she was appointed as a senior civil judge on June 29, 1987.
She was made additional district and sessions judge on February 27, 1991. On March 1, 1996, she was promoted to district and sessions judge. She also worked as a presiding officer in the Labour Court.
She was appointed a member of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 1998, and worked in that capacity till she was appointed chairperson of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 2009.
While working as chairperson, Justice Safdar was elevated to the position of additional judge of the high court on in 2009 and confirmed as a BHC judge on May 11, 2011.
She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.
Justice Safdar was sworn in as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan, the Dawn reported.
She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan. She received her basic education from the Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her bachelor's degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.
Justice Safdar later earned a master's degree in Urdu literature from the University of Balochistan, as well as a degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.
After attaining success in a competitive examination held by the Balochistan Public Service Commission, she was appointed as a senior civil judge on June 29, 1987.
She was made additional district and sessions judge on February 27, 1991. On March 1, 1996, she was promoted to district and sessions judge. She also worked as a presiding officer in the Labour Court.
She was appointed a member of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 1998, and worked in that capacity till she was appointed chairperson of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 2009.
While working as chairperson, Justice Safdar was elevated to the position of additional judge of the high court on in 2009 and confirmed as a BHC judge on May 11, 2011.
She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
- Singer Lana Del Rey Cancels Israel Performance After Palestine Demands Cultural Boycott
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 Review: Windows Convertibles Are Cool Again, And Apple MacBook Pro Has Competition
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...