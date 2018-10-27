GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistan Gives Death Sentence to 14 Terrorists

Eight others have been sent to jail by the military courts, the Pakistani Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Gives Death Sentence to 14 Terrorists
(Image for representation only)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences to 14 terrorists belonging to banned militant groups, the military said.

Eight others have been sent to jail by the military courts, the Pakistani Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday.

The terrorists were involved in attacks including on the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, killing innocent civilians and destroying educational institutions and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel in the Swat valley.

"They had killed of 22 persons, including three civilians, 19 security personnel and injuring 23 others. They were tried in special military courts where they confessed to their crimes," Xinhua quoted the statement as saying.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...