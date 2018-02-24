English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Govt Acted Against JuD's 'Charities' Due to US Plot, Says Hafiz Saeed
Days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris where Islamabad avoided being placed in a terror financing watch-list, Pakistan had amended the anti-terror legislation through a presidential ordinance to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the national listings of proscribed outfits and persons.
The US identified LeT as one of the largest and most active terrorist organisations in South Asia. It was founded by 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed on Saturday alleged that the US has made a plot against his "charities" therefore the Pakistani government is bound to act against them.
Saeed said the Presidential ordinance had been passed to cripple the JuD's "patriotic" work because the US and several other external forces were not happy with the JuD volunteers working for Pakistan through their educational institutions, ambulances and hospitals.
"We united the nation against America, that's why the US administration is unwilling to further tolerate the JuD's effective role in the country," Saeed said in a statement.
Saeed, who was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November, carries a USD 10 million bounty on his head.
"If Pakistan keeps surrendering to the US demands, the time is not far when such forces will force it to roll-back its nuclear programme," he said.
The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.
