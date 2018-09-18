English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Govt Raises Gas Prices by up to 143 Percent
The decision will hurt as many as 9.4 million domestic users 3.6 million of them falling in the lowest income slab and another 2.63 million in the second lowest income group.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad Millions of Pakistanis woke up on Tuesday to the first shock of 'Naya Pakistan' to find out that their next month's gas bill will be hiked by up to a whopping 143 percent to recover Rs 94 billion from the consumers, in effect slashing consumer subsidies that were a fiscal drag on the government's budget.
The decision to increase the gas prices for both household and commercial consumers was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday and announced by Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
"The ECC allowed raise in the gas prices for domestic consumers in the range of 10 per cent for the lowest slab consumers to 143 per cent for the highest slab domestic consumers," Khan said.
The increase will be implemented in the gas bills of October and it will help the cash-starved government to recover Rs94 billion from consumers.
The decision will hurt as many as 9.4 million domestic users 3.6 million of them falling in the lowest income slab and another 2.63 million in the second lowest income group.
The gas prices for commercial and industrial consumers will increase from 30 per cent to 57 per cent that will increase the prices of fertiliser, manufacturing units, electricity generation, cement and Compressed Natural Gas.
The minister said that the state gas companies were running in deficit and it was not possible for the government to continue with the existing price system.
Officials said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), an independent watchdog, proposed to hike gas prices by up to 186 per cent to meet the revenue shortfall of the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).
Pakistan has one of the lowest prices of piped gas. At present half of the piped gas is being used by the domestic consumers on the SNGPL pipeline and 24 per cent by the SSGC consumers.
The increase was against an earlier decision of the government when information minister Fawad Chaudhry said last week that there was no plan to increase gas prices.
Opposition has lambasted the government for increasing the prices of gas.
Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was doing everything against its stated polices.
"Twenty jokes have become famous about this government in first 20 days," he said.
He also referred to the statement of information minister when he said that helicopter ride cost about Rs 55 per kilometer and was ridiculed on social media for his poor information.
The decision to increase the gas prices for both household and commercial consumers was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday and announced by Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
"The ECC allowed raise in the gas prices for domestic consumers in the range of 10 per cent for the lowest slab consumers to 143 per cent for the highest slab domestic consumers," Khan said.
The increase will be implemented in the gas bills of October and it will help the cash-starved government to recover Rs94 billion from consumers.
The decision will hurt as many as 9.4 million domestic users 3.6 million of them falling in the lowest income slab and another 2.63 million in the second lowest income group.
The gas prices for commercial and industrial consumers will increase from 30 per cent to 57 per cent that will increase the prices of fertiliser, manufacturing units, electricity generation, cement and Compressed Natural Gas.
The minister said that the state gas companies were running in deficit and it was not possible for the government to continue with the existing price system.
Officials said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), an independent watchdog, proposed to hike gas prices by up to 186 per cent to meet the revenue shortfall of the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).
Pakistan has one of the lowest prices of piped gas. At present half of the piped gas is being used by the domestic consumers on the SNGPL pipeline and 24 per cent by the SSGC consumers.
The increase was against an earlier decision of the government when information minister Fawad Chaudhry said last week that there was no plan to increase gas prices.
Opposition has lambasted the government for increasing the prices of gas.
Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was doing everything against its stated polices.
"Twenty jokes have become famous about this government in first 20 days," he said.
He also referred to the statement of information minister when he said that helicopter ride cost about Rs 55 per kilometer and was ridiculed on social media for his poor information.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...