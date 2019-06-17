Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pakistan Govt's Controversial Lunar Calendar Challenged in Peshawar High Court

Fawad Chaudhry launched Pakistan's first moon sighting website in May, days before Eid-ul-Fitr, angering many clerics. He had last month announced that Pakistan will observe Eid on June 5 unlike in Saudi Arabia where it was celebrated on June 4.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Govt's Controversial Lunar Calendar Challenged in Peshawar High Court
Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Peshawar: The controversial lunar calendar launched by Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was challenged in the Peshawar High Court on Monday, with the petitioner saying it was not in line with Islamic teachings and demanded the minister's sacking.

Chaudhry, a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, launched Pakistan's first moon sighting website in May, days before Eid-ul-Fitr, angering many clerics. Chaudhry last month announced that the Government of Pakistan will observe Eid on June 5 unlike in Saudi Arabia where Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on June 4.

The petitioner argued that the lunar calendar launched by the minister was not in line with Islamic teachings. "The minister first forced the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr (on June 5) and has now announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on August 12," the Express Tribune quoted the petition as saying.

[caption id="attachment_2162241" align="alignnone" width="695"]Screenshot of the website. Screenshot of the website. [/caption]

He further argued in the petition that in order to determine the day for Eidul Azha, the days of Haj need to be confirmed. "Without reading the Holy Quran, the minister has determined days of Eid," the petitioner claimed and requested that the lunar calendar not be introduced in Pakistan.

He further prayed upon the court in his petition that the science minister be removed from his post. Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has said it will review the lunar calendar issued by the government before a decision is taken regarding it.

CCI Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz earlier told the media that a final opinion on the calendar cannot be taken without the advice of religious scholars.

Chaudhry has angered the clerics by discontinuing the traditional moon sighting methods used by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to end the moon sighting controversy during all important Islamic festivals.

Till now, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the department which announces the sighting of the new moon, used to determine when Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in Pakistan.

The National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, was informed recently that Pakistan spent crores of rupees on the sighting of the moon for Muharram, Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha in 2018. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram