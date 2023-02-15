Pakistan High Commission Issues 114 Visas to Indian Pilgrims for Visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples

Pakistan has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of the country.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the issuance of visas to the pilgrims is in line with the Pakistani government’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines.

“The Pakistan High Commission has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 16-22 February 2023,” the statement said.

Salman Sharif, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, said “Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.”

The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Each year, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions, the statement further said.

Moreover, a large number of Indian Hindus are issued visas by Pakistan High Commission on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan, it added.

Earlier in December, the Pakistan high commission had issued 96 visas to a group of pilgrims to travel to the Shree Katas Raj temples from December 20 to 25.

