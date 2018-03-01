English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Hindu Lawmaker Moves Court After He Was Prevented From Taking Oath
File photo of Pakistani flag. (Getty Images)
Peshawar: A Hindu lawmaker in Pakistan has moved the court after he was prevented from taking oath in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for his alleged role in the murder of a Sikh legislator in 2016.
In his petition, Kumar prayed that Senate elections which are due on March 3 should be stopped until his swearing-in ceremony.
The petitioner further claimed that he was deliberately maltreated in the Assembly Hall on February 27.
Arbab Jehandad Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the Provincial Assembly, threw his shoe at Kumar which landed close to him while some other members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threw copies of the assembly agenda towards Kumar.
Singh, a lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was shot dead in April 2016 in Buner district of the province. He was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat.
His son Ajay on Sunday appealed the provincial government not to bring the "killer" of his father in the provincial assembly for obtaining his vote for Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf Senate candidate in the upcoming Senate elections due for March 3.
Kumar is the second in the list of Tehreek-e-Insaf party's candidates for a reserved seat for minorities.
