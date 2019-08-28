Pakistan Human Rights Minister Writes to Multiple UN Officials on Kashmir
In the letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari asked them to intervene to stop the alleged violations of international human rights laws in Kashmir in accordance with their respective mandates.
Kashmiri child looks from behind a fence in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Islamabad: Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Wednesday wrote a letter to multiple UN officials, alleging violations of international human rights laws by India in Kashmir.
In the letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders, Mazari asked them to intervene to stop the alleged violations of international human rights laws in Kashmir in accordance with their respective mandates.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
Mazari urged the UN to request India to end the communications shutdown in Kashmir, ensure compliance with its international human rights obligations and ensure that the conduct of its security forces complies with the stipulations of the UN laws.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eagle-eyed Fan Spots Major Doctor Strange Error in Avengers Endgame
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images