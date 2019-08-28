Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Writes to Multiple UN Officials on Kashmir

In the letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari asked them to intervene to stop the alleged violations of international human rights laws in Kashmir in accordance with their respective mandates.

PTI

August 28, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
Kashmiri child looks from behind a fence in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Islamabad: Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Wednesday wrote a letter to multiple UN officials, alleging violations of international human rights laws by India in Kashmir.

In the letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders, Mazari asked them to intervene to stop the alleged violations of international human rights laws in Kashmir in accordance with their respective mandates.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Mazari urged the UN to request India to end the communications shutdown in Kashmir, ensure compliance with its international human rights obligations and ensure that the conduct of its security forces complies with the stipulations of the UN laws.

