Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Shares PM Modi’s Old Speech To Attack Sharif Govt, But Here’s the Catch

Amid the deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech is going viral across the border.

Several leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party are sharing the video of PM Modi’s old speech-where he can be heard slamming the Pakistan government- to attack the present Shehbaz Sharif-led government in the debt-ridden country for its ongoing financial crisis.

Ironically, the video is from PM Modi’s campaign rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer ahead of the 2019 general election, when Imran Khan was in power in Pakistan.

In the video, PM Modi can be heard saying, “We destroyed Pakistan’s arrogance, forced them to go around the globe with a begging bowl.”

رجیم چینج کے سہولت کارو۔سنو انڈیا کا مودی پاکستان کے بارے میں کیا کہہ رہا ہے؟ اگر غیرت نام کی کوئ چیز تم میں نہیں تو شرم تو کرو؟ پاکستان کے لوگو: اس لئے اپنے اس ملک کو بچانے کا واحد راستہ عمران خان کے سنگ حقیقی آزادی ہے. pic.twitter.com/yvRIsoTKPf— Senator Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) January 11, 2023

Further dismissing Pakistan’s threats of a nuclear attack, the Indian Prime Minister can be heard saying, “We have stopped fearing Pakistan’s threats. If they have nuclear weapons, ours are hardly kept for Diwali."

Pakistan is currently battling its worst economic crisis. The country’s dependence on International Monetary Fund (IMF) is mounting, with Pakistan pinning its hopes on the next IMF tranche, a $1.1bn loan, which is part of the $7bn loan programme the country entered in 2019 during Imran Khan’s reign. Pakistan’s PM Sharif is also urging for aid from friendly countries, like Saudi Arabia and UAE for loans.

Amid the financial crisis, political rivalry between former premier Imran Khan and the Sharif-led current government is also rife.

Several PTI leaders, including Azam Khan Swati, former Pakistan minister and senior leader of the Imran Khan-led party shared the old clip on Twitter to slam the Sharif government.

The irony of PTI supporters sharing the old clip was highlighted by Pakistani Journalist Naila Inayat, who took to Twitter and wrote, “The funniest part, PTI sharing this to tell current govt, look what Modi is saying about you. While the clip is from April 2019 when Imran Khan was in government."

“I compelled Pakistan to go around the globe with a begging bowl."The funniest part, PTI sharing this to tell current govt, look what Modi is saying about you. While the clip is from April 2019 when Imran Khan was in govt. pic.twitter.com/dgbHqMorrl — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 15, 2023

The attacks came after Pakistan PM Sharif recently said, “It was shameful to have a nuclear weapon in one hand and a begging bowl in the other." He said seeking foreign loans was not the right solution to address the country’s financial crisis as loans would have to be returned.

