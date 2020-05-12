Pakistan, Iran Discuss Ways to Enhance Border Security After Bomb Attack on Patrol Vehicle

Pakistan and Iran have decided to enhance border security measures and stop smuggling activities after six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the restive Balochistan province, according to an official statement.

On May 9, at least six security personnel, including an Army Major, were killed when a roadside bomb struck a patrol vehicle in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province, close to the border with Iran.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with Iran's chief of the armed forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri on Monday.

The Pakistan Army said the two discussed matters related to border security and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The recent terrorist attack on Pakistan security forces resulting in the killing of six security personnel near Pak-Iran border also came under discussion," according to the Army.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan was fencing the border with Iran but mutual cooperation was required to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity "which is also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for covering their movement."

He said that Pakistan desired for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

The BLA is a banned entity in Pakistan. It was also declared a terrorist group by the US in 2019.

Both the commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border, the Army said.