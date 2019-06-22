Pakistan is Not Egypt, Will Not Let My Father Meet Morsi's Fate, Says Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam
Maryam Sharif said 80 per cent of Nawaz Sharif's medical problems were not being highlighted in his reports as every word is being scrutinised by the jail authorities.
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. (File photo/AP)
Lahore: There is a serious threat to the life of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to lack of medical care, his daughter Maryam said on Saturday as she vowed to not let his father meet the fate of ex-Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi.
Morsi, who became the first democratically elected President of Egypt in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, died on Monday after fainting during a session in court.
"Nawaz Sharif's condition is not stable. Doctors at the jail even did not know that he had suffered a heart attack this week and offered no treatment to him," Maryam said in a press conference here.
Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
Maryam said the doctors were "reluctant" to treat the Sharif as it is a high profile and complicated case.
She said 80 per cent of Sharif's medical problems were not being highlighted in his reports as every word is being scrutinised by the jail authorities.
"Troponin levels in Nawaz's blood are found to be high because of heart attack...We will not let the three-time prime minister meet the fate of Morsi. Neither Pakistan is Egypt nor Nawaz
Sharif is Mohammad Morsi," Maryam said, adding that she would go to any extend to get justice for her father.
She said it is not that her father's treatment is not possible, but the problem is doctors are "very much reluctant" to treat Sharif as it is a high profile and complicated case.
"That is why we had requested the court for his treatment abroad where doctors are familiar with his medical history," Maryam said.
On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court had rejected Sharif's plea seeking bail on medical grounds.
Maryam also said that on the direction of "puppet prime minister Imran Khan" Nawaz Sharif's conversation with his family members and party leaders in jail were bugged.
Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed
in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.
Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.
On March 26, the Supreme Court suspended Sharif's seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan.
In May, the apex court rejected his review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment.
The apex court ordered him to surrender before the court as soon as his interim bail period ended. The bench, however, suggested his counsel to approach appropriate forum to get relief.
