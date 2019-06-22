Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Pakistan is Not Egypt, Will Not Let My Father Meet Morsi's Fate, Says Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam

Maryam Sharif said 80 per cent of Nawaz Sharif's medical problems were not being highlighted in his reports as every word is being scrutinised by the jail authorities.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan is Not Egypt, Will Not Let My Father Meet Morsi's Fate, Says Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. (File photo/AP)
Loading...

Lahore: There is a serious threat to the life of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to lack of medical care, his daughter Maryam said on Saturday as she vowed to not let his father meet the fate of ex-Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi.

Morsi, who became the first democratically elected President of Egypt in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, died on Monday after fainting during a session in court.

"Nawaz Sharif's condition is not stable. Doctors at the jail even did not know that he had suffered a heart attack this week and offered no treatment to him," Maryam said in a press conference here.

Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Maryam said the doctors were "reluctant" to treat the Sharif as it is a high profile and complicated case.

She said 80 per cent of Sharif's medical problems were not being highlighted in his reports as every word is being scrutinised by the jail authorities.

"Troponin levels in Nawaz's blood are found to be high because of heart attack...We will not let the three-time prime minister meet the fate of Morsi. Neither Pakistan is Egypt nor Nawaz

Sharif is Mohammad Morsi," Maryam said, adding that she would go to any extend to get justice for her father.

She said it is not that her father's treatment is not possible, but the problem is doctors are "very much reluctant" to treat Sharif as it is a high profile and complicated case.

"That is why we had requested the court for his treatment abroad where doctors are familiar with his medical history," Maryam said.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court had rejected Sharif's plea seeking bail on medical grounds.

Maryam also said that on the direction of "puppet prime minister Imran Khan" Nawaz Sharif's conversation with his family members and party leaders in jail were bugged.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed

in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

On March 26, the Supreme Court suspended Sharif's seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan.

In May, the apex court rejected his review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

The apex court ordered him to surrender before the court as soon as his interim bail period ended. The bench, however, suggested his counsel to approach appropriate forum to get relief.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram