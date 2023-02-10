Days after the Pakistani Taliban denied involvement in the alleged attempt to assassinate ousted prime minister Imran Khan, the PTI chief levelled serious allegations against the Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence.

In a leaked video doing the rounds, Khan is heard alleging that the ISI and army wanted to “murder Pakistan’s most popular leader”. According to the PTI chief, former president Asif Ali Zardari hired militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban from North Waziristan to kill him.

“Army/ISI want to murder Pakistan’s most popular and only leader who can unite the people,” Khan is heard saying in the leaked video. In his speech, he also claimed that Zardari hired TTP shooters to kill him and admitted that after he was ousted last year, he had met former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khan also revealed that officers of security agencies were involved in the plot to assassinate him in November last year. Khan recently declared that the army chief was the name of the establishment in Pakistan and he had had no contact with the new chief of army staff General Asim Munir.

“In Pakistan, the establishment is not the name of a man but the army chief is the name of the establishment. We have no contact with the new army chief, General Asim Munir,” he had said.

He had also said his decision to extend Gen Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 was a “blunder”, alleging that the ex-COAS had acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Hussain Haqqani, to lobby against him in the US.

The allegations come on the heels of the TTP pointing a finger at Pakistan’s security agencies and the army establishment by denying its involvement in the alleged assassination bid against Khan.

By saying this, the TTP made an allegation against the army. It also said the militant outfit’s name as well as Khan’s was being used to create propaganda by Pakistani secret agencies for their vested interests as they had done in the past.

Read all the Latest News here