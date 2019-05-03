English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Issues Order to Freeze Assets, Impose Travel Ban on 'Global Terrorist' Masood Azhar
In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.
File photo of Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan has issued an official order to freeze the assets and impose a travel ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar after the United Nations declared him a "global terrorist".
In a notification issued Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, "the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented" against Azhar.
The government directed officials to take actions "as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions" against the JeM chief, according to the notification.
Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.
In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.
The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar.
In a notification issued Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, "the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented" against Azhar.
The government directed officials to take actions "as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions" against the JeM chief, according to the notification.
Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.
In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.
The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Guwahati, Kolkata - Watch Video
- Google Has Reviewed 1 Million YouTube Videos For Suspected Terrorism Content, Just This Year
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results