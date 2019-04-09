English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Issues Visas to 2,200 Sikh Pilgrims from India for Baisakhi Celebrations
Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood said the gesture by Pakistan to issue these visas was reflective of the reverence attached to Baisakhi, both in its religious and cultural dimensions.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission Tuesday said it has issued visas to 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation in the annual Baisakhi celebrations from April 12 to 21.
The issuance of visas by Pakistan is seen as signs of easing of tension between the two countries and came nearly six weeks after the Balakot strike and subsequent Pakistani retaliation.
Under a framework of Indo-Pak protocol on visits to religious shrines, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Similarly, Pakistani pilgrims also visit India.
Last week, Pakistan announced that it will release 360 Indian prisoners, mostly fishermen, this month in four phases, as a "goodwill gesture. Out of the 360, 100 fishermen returned to India on Monday.
"The Pakistan High Commission has issued 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations," the High Commission said in a statement.
It said the 2,200 visas were in addition to those granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries.
Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood said the gesture by Pakistan to issue these visas was reflective of the reverence attached to Baisakhi, both in its religious and cultural dimensions.
Besides marking the start of the new Sikh year, Baisakhi is the time to harvest the rabi crop.
"We extend our profound greetings and felicitations to all our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish the visiting pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey," he said.
During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib, the High Commission said.
The issuance of the visas is in line with Pakistan's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and strengthen people-to-people exchanges, the High Commission said.
"Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," it said.
The issuance of visas by Pakistan is seen as signs of easing of tension between the two countries and came nearly six weeks after the Balakot strike and subsequent Pakistani retaliation.
Under a framework of Indo-Pak protocol on visits to religious shrines, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Similarly, Pakistani pilgrims also visit India.
Last week, Pakistan announced that it will release 360 Indian prisoners, mostly fishermen, this month in four phases, as a "goodwill gesture. Out of the 360, 100 fishermen returned to India on Monday.
"The Pakistan High Commission has issued 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations," the High Commission said in a statement.
It said the 2,200 visas were in addition to those granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries.
Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood said the gesture by Pakistan to issue these visas was reflective of the reverence attached to Baisakhi, both in its religious and cultural dimensions.
Besides marking the start of the new Sikh year, Baisakhi is the time to harvest the rabi crop.
"We extend our profound greetings and felicitations to all our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish the visiting pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey," he said.
During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib, the High Commission said.
The issuance of the visas is in line with Pakistan's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and strengthen people-to-people exchanges, the High Commission said.
"Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Fans Sing 'Desi Girl' as She Exits Nick Jonas' Concert
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results