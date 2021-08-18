CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » World » Pakistan Issuing Visas to Diplomats, Foreigners and Journalists Who Want to Leave Afghanistan
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Issuing Visas to Diplomats, Foreigners and Journalists Who Want to Leave Afghanistan

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (REUTERS)

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (REUTERS)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said all Pakistanis who want to leave Afghanistan will be brought back over the coming two days.

Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that since Sunday, 900 foreigners, including diplomats and staff working for international organisations, have arrived in Pakistan from Kabul via air travel.

He said transit visas were also being issued to foreigners upon arrival from Afghanistan at airports and land crossings so that they could travel on to their home countries. Ahmed said hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans crossed into Pakistan from two key land border crossings in recent days.

He said all Pakistanis who want to leave Afghanistan will be brought back over the coming two days. (AP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 18, 2021, 16:29 IST