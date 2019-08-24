Pakistan Journalists Carrying Medicines & Food for Kashmiris Stopped from Crossing LoC in PoK
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories on August 5.
Representative Image (Image : ANI)
Islamabad: Police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically moving towards the Line of Control in the state.
The journalists riding in several vehicles were stopped about seven kilometers from the LoC.
The journalists said they carried two truckloads of medicines and food for Kashmiris.
The march started from the Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad and about 400 journalists took part it, led by Pakistan's Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt and secretary general Lala Asad Pathan.
In a tweet, Butt said the purpose of the march was to report on the situation in Kashmir.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
