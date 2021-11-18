Pakistan Keen on Pushing its Terror Agenda on US Soil with Masood Khan’s Appointment as US Envoy

The appointment of former president of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and a terror supporter, Masood Khan, as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan wants to bolster its base by supporting Islamists around the world, and push its terror agenda on US soil, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Top intel sources say Khan’s appointment will influence American Islamism and will push Pakistan’s Islamist-driven foreign policy against India.

Sources in the government say India wants the “Biden administration to reject Masood Khan credentials”.

In fact, Khan is under obligation to clean Pakistan’s image after the role it played in Afghanistan by aiding the Taliban in forming the government.

Khan is a dangerous radical who has always worked with Islamists in the West and Jihadists in the East, and is an open supporter of US-designated terrorists. His Jihadi links are not unknown.

In July 2021, while serving as the president of Azad Kashmir, Khan provided a “special message” on the “fifth martyrdom anniversary” of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Wani persuaded Kashmiris to “join the holy war” against India, offering the “promise of a fulfilled life hereafter.”

ALSO READ: End of Road for Imran Khan? As Govt Vs Army Tug-of-War Intensifies, Pak PM Has 2 Options

At the event, Khan declared: “We grieve today for Burhan Wani… He lives on… in our hearts. He sacrificed his life for a cause.” Pakistani media also reported that Khan called Wani a “role model for the freedom fighters across the globe” and that “the liberation of Kashmir and a defeat of India is the writing on the wall.”

In another incident, in June 2017, following the US State Department’s decision to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, the POK president expressed full support for the outfit. Khan said US sanctions against the terrorist group’s leader, Syed Salahuddin, were “unjustified.”

In 2019, alongside senior officials of the Pakistani government, Khan took part in the All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference in Islamabad. He shared the stage with Fazlur Rehman Khalil, founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), which was designated as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department in 1997.

Khan is also a supporter of the violent South Asian Islamist movement Jamaat-e-Islami, whose killing squads helped the Pakistani military carry out acts of genocide against Bangladeshis in 1971.

While he was the AJK president, extremist charities such as Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) repeatedly praised and supported him. HHRD is a leading American proxy for Jamaat-e-Islami.

In 2017, HHRD openly partnered with designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 were killed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.