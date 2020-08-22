Pakistan Admits That Dawood Ibrahim is Living in Karachi, Imposes Sanctions on Underworld Gangster

For the first time in three decades, Pakistan has admitted that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, is in Pakistan. The sanction order issued by the Pakistan government on August 18 proscribing 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution has also named Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who heads a vast and multifaceted illegal business, has emerged as India's most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings. The tough sanctions would lead to the seizure of his properties and the freezing of his bank accounts.

The order detailing him mentions his various aliases, his Pakistani passport numbers and his address in Karachi. Under the section on Dawood's various passports and their numbers, the order lists five passports issued in Pakistan.

"j)(Pakistan number C866537, issued on 12 August 1991, in Rawalpindi. (k) c267185- issued in july 1996 in karachi (I) H-122359 - issued in Rawalpindi in july 2001 (m) G-869537: issued in Rawalpindi. (n)KC,-285901," listed the order.

Of these five, Pakistan claims Ibrahim misued the August 1991 passport and also another passport issued by Dubai in August 1985.

In its order, Pakistan has also accepted India's contention that Ibrahim lives in Clifton Karachi. Under the address section, the order notes, "a) Karachi, Pakistan - White house, near Saudi Mosque, Clifton b) Palatial bunglow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi."

In an expose, CNN-News18 had shown how neighbours in the Saudi Mosque locality of Clifton had openly admitted to Ibrahim being their neighbour. However, the Pakistani order makes it clear that no national identification number has been issued to him.

Indian Agency officials said Pakistan has accepted the details of Ibrahim presented by India in UN to escape the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Among the 88 banned banned terror groups and their leaders, Pakistan has imposed sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. The notifications announced sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), JeM, Taliban, Daesh, Haqqani Group, al-Qaeda, and others.

The government ordered the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and freezing of their bank accounts, the report said. These terrorists have been barred from transferring money through financial institutions, purchasing of arms and travelling abroad, it said.

The notifications ratified a complete ban on all leaders and members of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hiding in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas. The paper reported that Saeed, Azhar, Mullah Fazlullah (alias Mullah Radio), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Muhammad Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Hakeem Murad, wanted by Interpol, Noor Wali Mehsud, Fazal Raheem Shah of Uzbekistan Liberation Movement, Taliban leaders Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmad Haqqani, Yahya Haqqani, and Ibrahim and his associates were on the list.