Airspace Restrictions After Pulwama Attack Cost Pak Rs 343 Crore, But Minister Claims India Lost More
Pakistan closed its airspace after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to clashes between the nuclear-armed powers, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.
File photo of a Pakistani airport.
Karachi: Pakistan's aviation minister on Thursday said that his country suffered loses of over eight billion rupees ($50 million) from airspace restrictions imposed since February which affected hundreds of commercial and cargo flights.
Pakistan closed its airspace after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Kashmir led to clashes between the nuclear-armed powers, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.
“Over eight billion rupees worth of losses have been suffered by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority,” Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Pakistan’s aviation minister told a press conference in Karachi.
“We don’t have exact figures of losses of their (Indian) civil aviation authorities but its more than ours,” Khan added.
Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation on Tuesday.
“Airspace restrictions were from both sides and it has been lifted by both countries,” the minister said.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh
- #WATCH: 4-Year-Old Leopard Fell Down a Well In Pune, Rescued By Wildlife Officials
- 'The Dish' That Covered the Apollo 11 Moonwalk, is Still Beaming 50 Years Later
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain