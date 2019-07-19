Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Airspace Restrictions After Pulwama Attack Cost Pak Rs 343 Crore, But Minister Claims India Lost More

Pakistan closed its airspace after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to clashes between the nuclear-armed powers, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.

Reuters

Updated:July 19, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
File photo of a Pakistani airport.
Karachi: Pakistan's aviation minister on Thursday said that his country suffered loses of over eight billion rupees ($50 million) from airspace restrictions imposed since February which affected hundreds of commercial and cargo flights.

Pakistan closed its airspace after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Kashmir led to clashes between the nuclear-armed powers, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.

“Over eight billion rupees worth of losses have been suffered by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority,” Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Pakistan’s aviation minister told a press conference in Karachi.

“We don’t have exact figures of losses of their (Indian) civil aviation authorities but its more than ours,” Khan added.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation on Tuesday.

“Airspace restrictions were from both sides and it has been lifted by both countries,” the minister said.

