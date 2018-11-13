English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Man Donates Property Worth Rs 80 Million to Dam Fund, Court Orders His Medical Check-up
The Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered that Shahid be investigated for a mental disorder after the donor’s wife and three sons approached the court, saying the property was given away without their consent.
When Sheikh Shahid decided to donate his property worth Rs 80 million to Pakistan’s dam fund, little did he know that it would invite not just the wrath of his family but also a medical check-up.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered that Shahid be investigated for a mental disorder after the donor’s wife and three sons approached the court, saying the property was given away without their consent, the Dawn reported.
When the Chief Justice asked the donor’s wife if she had good relations with her husband, she replied in the affirmative but said her husband took the step as he was suffering from a mental disorder.
Laying to rest the apprehensions of the family, the court said their property would not be accepted as a donation for the dam fund as under the Sharia law, it was the right of the heirs.
The court also ordered authorities to conduct a medical examination of Shahid and submit a report to them.
Terming water crisis as Pakistan's biggest challenge, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to donate $1,000 apiece towards building dams in the country.
In a brief televised address to the nation, he urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in the United States and Europe, for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.
Terming water crisis as Pakistan's biggest challenge, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to donate $1,000 apiece towards building dams in the country.
In a brief televised address to the nation, he urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in the United States and Europe, for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.
