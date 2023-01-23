Pakistan: Married Hindu Girl Abducted in Sindh, Raped for Three Days After She Refused to Convert to Islam

A married Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from Pakistan’s southern Sindh province and then raped after she refused to convert to Islam. This is the latest incident in a string of such atrocities committed against the members of the minority community in the neighbouring country.

In a video uploaded on social media, the girl said she was threatened to convert to Islam and then raped in Samaro town of Umarkot district by Ibrahim Mangrio, Punho Mangrio and another accomplice.

Police are yet to register a case against the persons named by the girl in the video, said a local Hindu leader. “The girl and her family are sitting outside the police station but no case has been registered as yet,” the leader added.

The girl said the accused raped her for three days after she refused to change her religion. She also said she had returned home after managing to escape her abductors.

According to a report in news agency PTI, such abductions and even forced conversions of Hindu girls has become a major problem in the interiors of Sindh, which has a large Hindu population in areas like Thar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki and Khairpur areas.

In another incident, a 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted from Tando Allahyar in Sindh and was forcibly converted to Islam.

In June last year, a teenage Hindu girl told a court that she was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man.

In March last year, Three Hindu girls were reportedly abducted and converted to Islam, and then married off to their kidnappers at a local mosque.

In another case on March 21, a Hindu girl was shot dead outside her home in Rohri, Sukkur, after she refused to marry a Pakistani man.

It is not only teenaged girls who are abducted and forced to convert, but also older Hindu women. In such an incident, a mother of four children was abducted from Khipro in Sindh and later converted to Islam and married the man accused of kidnapping her.

