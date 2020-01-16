Pakistan Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor Replaced, Shifted to Infantry Division

New Delhi: Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Asif Ghafoor as the spokesperson of Pakistan's military. Ghafoor has been posted as the general officer commanding of the Pakistan Army’s 40th Infantry Division based out of Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. Iftikhar is going to head the Inter-Services Public Relations.
He was recently in controversy for his tweet to a woman journalist in Pakistan, which said, “I hope BURNOL is available out there? If not, a favor can be done by my fellow Pakistanis on demand. Offer open to many more including for such alike in India.”
Bukhari had objected to the tone of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in UN General Assembly.
Ghafoor had also mocked the Indian Army for shooting down Pakistani drones. He also tweeted on India’s unsuccessful attempt to put a satellite in the moon orbit. Ghafoor had tweeted “Hindutva will take you nowhere, let alone the moon”.