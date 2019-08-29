Pakistan Minister Claims Donald Trump 'Deceiving' India and Pakistan on Kashmir
He also said that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
File photo of Pakistan's federal minister for railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. (Image: PTI)
Islamabad:, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Thursday that US President Donald Trump is "deceiving" both India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.
Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, Rashid also said that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
"A group is making propaganda that whatever happened in Kashmir is part of a master plan. Let me tell you Trump plays on both sides. He is deceiving both India and Pakistan," said the minister, who is known for making outlandish remarks.
During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Khan at the White House on July 22, President Trump had offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
In an apparent backtracking from his comments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump on Monday said he feels that both India and Pakistan can resolve the Kashmir problem on their own.
Rashid said both Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains have been shut down to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More
- Ellen DeGeneres Asks If You’ve Ever Mistakenly Texted Your Boss, the Replies Are Hilarious
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff