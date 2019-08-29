Pakistan Minister Claims Donald Trump 'Deceiving' India and Pakistan on Kashmir

Islamabad:, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Thursday that US President Donald Trump is "deceiving" both India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, Rashid also said that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"A group is making propaganda that whatever happened in Kashmir is part of a master plan. Let me tell you Trump plays on both sides. He is deceiving both India and Pakistan," said the minister, who is known for making outlandish remarks.

During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Khan at the White House on July 22, President Trump had offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

In an apparent backtracking from his comments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump on Monday said he feels that both India and Pakistan can resolve the Kashmir problem on their own.

Rashid said both Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains have been shut down to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

