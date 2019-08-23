Pakistan Minister Punched, Egged in London by PPP Officials over 'Abusive Language' Against Bilawal Bhutto

London: Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was punched and pelted with eggs during a visit to London, according to Pakistani media reports.

The minister, the chief of Pakistan's Awami Muslim League (AML), was accosted when he stepped out to smoke his cigar at a London awards ceremony earlier this week.

According to reports, two officials of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) admitted to the attack a day later, on Wednesday, as retribution for abusive language against PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari. Asif Khan and Samah Naz claimed that Rashid has been continuously using abusive and bad language against Bilawal Bhutto, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during interviews.

They allegedly said the minister should be thankful only eggs were used, as a British way of dealing with such an uncivilised politician.

We saw Asif Khan and a woman being involved in the attack but they ran away from the scene and there was no video proof of their shameful act but now both have come out and claimed the attack,

Saleem Sheikh, AML's UK President, told Pakistani media.

We will decide whether to report them to the police or not after speaking to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said.

Rashid also reportedly faced criticism last week for being in the UK but not participating in the anti-India protest in London during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 outside the Indian High Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.