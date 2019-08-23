Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pakistan Minister Punched, Egged in London by PPP Officials over 'Abusive Language' Against Bilawal Bhutto

The two PPP officials allegedly said the minister should be thankful only eggs were uses, as a British way of dealing with such an uncivilised politician.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Minister Punched, Egged in London by PPP Officials over 'Abusive Language' Against Bilawal Bhutto
File photo of Pakistan's federal minister for railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

London: Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was punched and pelted with eggs during a visit to London, according to Pakistani media reports.

The minister, the chief of Pakistan's Awami Muslim League (AML), was accosted when he stepped out to smoke his cigar at a London awards ceremony earlier this week.

According to reports, two officials of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) admitted to the attack a day later, on Wednesday, as retribution for abusive language against PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari. Asif Khan and Samah Naz claimed that Rashid has been continuously using abusive and bad language against Bilawal Bhutto, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during interviews.

They allegedly said the minister should be thankful only eggs were used, as a British way of dealing with such an uncivilised politician.

We saw Asif Khan and a woman being involved in the attack but they ran away from the scene and there was no video proof of their shameful act but now both have come out and claimed the attack,

Saleem Sheikh, AML's UK President, told Pakistani media.

We will decide whether to report them to the police or not after speaking to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said.

Rashid also reportedly faced criticism last week for being in the UK but not participating in the anti-India protest in London during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 outside the Indian High Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram