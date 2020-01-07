Pak Minister Slaps TV Anchor for Linking Him With TikTok Artist, Says ‘Won’t Tolerate Personal Attacks’
Defending his move, Fawad Chaudhry said he was a human first and would react if someone makes such false allegations.
File photo of Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
Islamabad: Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that he had slapped a TV anchor at a wedding for linking him with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah.
Defending his move, the minister while speaking to a private TV channel on Sunday night said he was a human first before anything else, The Express Tribune reported.
"Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks … we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations," he was quoted as saying.
Earlier, the minister had slammed the TV anchor Mubasher Lucman, calling him a "sham journalist" in a tweet after reports of the slapping incident went viral on social media.
Chaudhry retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, "People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it's everyone's duty to expose him".
Speaking on Lucman's show, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there were several ‘indecent videos' of Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.
This is not the first time that the minister has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner.
In June last year, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim also at a wedding.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Returns from Maldives Vacation, Greets Paparazzi Happy New Year
- Twitter Has a Field Day as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
- Soul-stirring Songs, Slogans & A Message for India: When Bollywood Joined Hands to Protest JNU Attack
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone