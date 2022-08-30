Pakistan it currently facing its deadliest monsoon season in decades which has taken the lives of over 1,100 people, caused damages worth over $10 billion and left nearly a third of the country under water, prompting international aide to come to rescue following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government’s desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis.

Early estimates have put the damage from Pakistan’s deadly floods at more than $10 billion, country’s its planning minister said, adding that the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of man-made climate change.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by record-breaking monsoon rains — that Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called the “monster monsoon of the decade — have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing over 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.

ALSO READ: Death Toll from Pakistan Floods Crosses 1,100 as International Aid Trickles in

While heavy rain, even destructive, is not uncommon for Pakistan during its annual monsoon season, the catastrophic damage from this year’s downpours and flooding has not been seen for decades.

But what has led to Pakistan’s ‘monster monsoon’?

Experts are of the view that a cocktail of climate problems driven by global warming — searing temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture, extreme weather getting wilder, melting glaciers — have a key role to plan in the current unprecedented rains Pakistan, a country they say did little to cause the warming, but keeps getting hit.

“This year Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades. So far this year the rain is running at more than 780% above average levels,” news agency AP quoted Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan’s Climate Change Council, as saying.

“Extreme weather patterns are turning more frequent in the region and Pakistan is not a exception,” he added.

Repeat Warnings of Rain, Heat and Melting Glaciers

Pakistan “is considered the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change,” said Moshin Hafeez, a Lahore-based climate scientist at the International Water Management Institute.

Its rain, heat and melting glaciers are all climate change factors scientists warned repeatedly about.

While scientists point out these classic climate change fingerprints, they are yet to finish intricate calculations that compare what happened in Pakistan to what would happen in a world without warming, the AP report mentioned, adding that the study, expected in a few weeks, will formally determine how much climate change is a factor, if at all.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Finance Minister: IMF Board Approves Release of Over $1.1 Billion Bailout Funds

Anjal Prakash, a research director at India’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy, said the recent flood in Pakistan is actually an outcome of the climate catastrophe that was looming very large and added that the kind of incessant rainfall that has happened, has been unprecedented.”

She said that there are usually breaks and not as much rain — 37.5 centimeters (14.8 inches) falls in one day, nearly three times higher than the national average for the past three decades. “Neither is it so prolonged. … It’s been eight weeks and we are told we might see another downpour in September,” she said.

Another expert — Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts — said that the record Pakistan rains were “Clearly being juiced by climate change”.

Lahore-based climate scientist Hafeez said there has been a 400 per cent increase in average rainfall in areas like Baluchistan and Sindh, which led to the extreme flooding and at least 20 dams have been breached.

Pakistan Even Saw Relentless Heat

Now battling severe rains, Pakistan has also seen equally relentless heat. In May, Pakistan consistently saw temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, while scorching temperatures higher than 50 degrees Celsius were recorded in places like Jacobabad and Dadu.

Warmer air holds more moisture — about 7 per cent more per degree Celsius (4 per cent per degree Fahrenheit) — and that eventually comes down, in this case in torrents.

ALSO READ: Saddened to See Devastation Caused by Floods in Pakistan, Says PM Modi

Another source of flash flooding apart from swollen rivers flooding from extra rain in Pakistan is the extreme heat accelerating the long-term glacier melting, resulting in water speeding down from the Himalayas to Pakistan in a dangerous phenomena known as glacial lake outburst floods.

Country’s climate minister said Pakistan has the largest number of glaciers outside the polar region, adding that “this affects us”.

Can Climate Change Be Blamed Entirely?

Not really. Pakistan saw similar flooding and devastation in 2010 that killed nearly 2,000 people. The government, however, didn’t implement plans to prevent future flooding by preventing construction and homes in flood prone areas and river beds, said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, a part of country’s Climate Change Council.

Scientists and officials said that the disaster is hitting a poor country that has contributed relatively little to the world’s climate problem. Since 1959, Pakistan has emitted about 0.4 per cent of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, compared to 21.5 per cent by the United States and 16.4 per cent by China, as per figures mentioned in the AP report.

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman said those countries that “have developed or gotten rich on the back of fossil fuels, which are the problem really”. “They’re going to have to make a critical decision that the world is coming to a tipping point”. We certainly have already reached that point because of our geographical location, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here