Pakistan Most Influenced by China Among 82 Nations; Germany and US Also in List. Check Details

A new study has revealed that Pakistan is at the top of the list of 82 nations most influenced by China.

The China Index, a database relaunched on December 8 by DoubleThink Labs, a Taiwan-based research organization has ranked Pakistan at the top of the list of 82 other nations around the world, ANI quoted Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as saying.

According to the report, Pakistan’s links and dependency on China with regard to the foreign and domestic policy, technology and the economy make it susceptible to Beijing’s influence.

Apart from Pakistan, Cambodia and Singapore are at the second spot while Thailand is at the third spot.

Other countries included in the list are Philippines (7th spot), Malaysia (10th position), South Africa and Peru (5th spot) on the index.

The list also ranks Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are at the eighth and ninth spots. The two Central Asian countries share a border with China’s Xinjiang Province and are most influenced by Beijing.

Among Europe, Germany is at the top spot at the 19th spot while the US is at the top in North America at the 21st position.

While compiling the China index, the team evaluated the countries on nine aspects to monitor the influence, which includes higher education, domestic politics, economic ties, foreign policy, military cooperation, media, technology and cultural links.

“A major goal of [of this database] is to raise awareness around the world about the different aspects of Chinese influence and what that can actually look like,” Min Hsuan-Wu, the co-founder and CEO of Doublethink Labs, reportedly said.

“We have taken a much broader and nuanced look at what influence can be, which can tell us more about what Beijing is actually doing and the different ways it can apply pressure,” Min Hsuan-Wu added.

Pakistan leading the index is not unknown as the South Asian country is home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a centrepiece of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative which involves funding of Chinese entities in developing infrastructure projects in the last decade.

Pakistan’s relations with China have increased in every sector, particularly in military ties, technology and foreign policy.

Read all the Latest News here